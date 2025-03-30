Rishab Shetty’s Jai Hanuman Makers Release Film’s New Poster On Gudi Padwa | PHOTO

Last Updated: March 30, 2025, 16:30 IST

The makers of Rishab Shetty’s Jai Hanuman released a new poster on Gudi Padwa. The film, part of the Prasanth Varma Cinematic Universe, follows the success of HanuMan.

Jai Hanuman new poster out.

The makers of Rishab Shetty’s Jai Hanuman dropped a new poster from the film on the occasion of Gudi Padwa. As the next chapter in the Prasanth Varma Cinematic Universe (PVCU), the film has been highly anticipated, especially after the phenomenal success of HanuMan.

Jai Hanuman producers Mythri Movie Makers shared a new poster from the film. It comprised a giant stone with “Shri Ram” written on it. The surroundings of the picture hinted at a mythical forest with fallen fruits, tall tress and a stone structure in the far-off background. The team behind Jai Hanuman took to social media to share an enthralling poster while wishing everyone a happy Gudi Padwa. They captioned it, “Happy #GudiPadwa to everyone from Team #JaiHanuman May the boundless devotion of Hanuman to Lord Ram ignite our hearts with courage, compassion, and balance on this auspicious day @shetty_rishab @PrasanthVarma @MythriOfficial @ThePVCU.” Take a look:

Earlier in October, the makers of Jai Hanuman unveiled Rishab Shetty’s first-look poster. Amid casting speculations, the poster confirmed who would play the film’s titular character. The announcement came during the Diwali festivities, along with Rishab’s first-look poster, which shows him kneeling before an idol of Lord Ram in what appears to be an abandoned temple.

Taking to X, Prashanth wrote, “In the spirit of Diwali and the guiding light of the divine. Honored to be teaming up with National Award-winning actor Rishab Shetty sir and the prestigious Mythri Movie Makers to bring our grand vision #JaiHanuman. Let’s begin this Diwali with the holy chant JAI HANUMAN and resonate it across the globe”.

Rishab Shetty also took to X to share his feelings. “A vow from the Tretayuga, bound to be fulfilled in the Kaliyuga We bring forth an epic of loyalty, courage and devotion. Extremely happy to collaborate with Director @prasanthvarma and Producers @mythriofficial,” he wrote, sharing the first poster.

ಕನ್ನಡ ನೆಲದ ವರಸುತ ಆಂಜನೇಯನ ಆಶೀರ್ವಾದದೊಂದಿಗೆ ಭಾರತ ಇತಿಹಾಸದ ಸರ್ವಶ್ರೇಷ್ಠ ಭಾವವೊಂದನ್ನು ತೆರೆಯ ಮೇಲೆ ತರಲಿದ್ದೇವೆ.ನಿಮ್ಮೆಲ್ಲರ ಪ್ರೀತಿ ಬೆಂಬಲ ಆಶೀರ್ವಾದ ಎಂದಿನಂತೆ ಸದಾ ಇರಲಿ – ಜೈ ಹನುಮಾನ್A vow from the Tretayuga, bound to be fulfilled in the Kaliyuga🙏We bring forth an epic of loyalty, courage and… pic.twitter.com/Zvgnt1tGnl— Rishab Shetty (@shetty_rishab) October 30, 2024

Hanu-Man emerged as the highest-grossing Telugu film of 2024, earning over Rs 300 crore. Starring Teja Sajja as a superhero, it’s part of Prasanth Varma’s Cinematic Universe (PVCU), which centers around mythological superheroes. Prasanth is also developing a film about Lord Indra, featuring Mokshagna, the son of actor Nandamuri Balakrishna.