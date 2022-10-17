সোমবার , ১৭ অক্টোবর ২০২২ | ১লা কার্তিক, ১৪২৯ বঙ্গাব্দ
Rishabh Shetty’s Kantara Continues its Dream Box Office Run on Day 16; Know Collection

অক্টোবর ১৭, ২০২২ ৫:৩৪ অপরাহ্ণ
Rishab Shetty’s Kantara will soon touch another milestone by crossing Rs.200 crore at the box office. Additionally, the 16th day of the film has emerged as the highest-grossing day for the movie so far in India and abroad at the box office. Kantara, a movie by Rishab Shetty, is dominating the box office. The recently released Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu versions are also bringing good money.

Trade reports claim that on Sunday, October 16, the Hindi version of a Kannada film made twice as much money as it did on Saturday. The movie recently passed Rs 100 crore in revenue worldwide and is continuing to do well at the box office. It also became the highest-rated Indian movie on IMDb, leaving Yash’s KGF: Chapter 2 behind. Since its debut, the movie has received overwhelmingly positive reviews from both reviewers and critics.

According to trade reports, Day 3 collections for the Hindi version of Kantara were greater than those from Days 1 and 2. It displayed twice the growth on the third day. The movie is expected to have made Rs 4.28 crore, bringing the first-day total to Rs 8.30 crore net. The movie is probably going to have a dream run at the box office due to excellent word of mouth.

Trade analyst Ramesh Bala shared on Twitter the achievement of Kantara. He pointed out that Kantara surpassed Rs 100 crore worldwide. The Kannada version of the Kantara still accounts for the majority collection of the movie.

Kantara is a folklore action thriller with touches of divine elements of Bhootha Kola, a traditional dance for the deity. Apart from writing and directing the film, Kantara also features Rishab Shetty in the potential role of Shiva. The movie casts Kishore, Achyuth Kumar, Sapthami Gowda, and Pramod Shetty in supporting roles. Kantara is produced by Vijay Kiragandur under Hombale Films.

