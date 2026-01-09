Riteish Deshmukh Reviews Yash’s Toxic Trailer: ‘Gobsmacked By How Crazy It Is’ | Bollywood News

Last Updated: January 09, 2026, 09:02 IST

Riteish Deshmukh expressed his surprise at the teaser of the upcoming film and applauded Yash’s commanding attitude.

Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups will be out in cinemas on March 19. (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The wait is finally over! The official trailer of Yash’s much-awaited film, Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, has been unveiled. Ever since the makers dropped the first glimpse of the period gangster drama, it has been creating massive buzz online. Critics, fans and fellow celebrities have been heaping praise on the upcoming film, the actor’s attitude and his powerful screen presence.

And guess what? Bollywood actor Riteish Deshmukh too couldn’t stop himself from giving a shout-out to the upcoming film.

What Did Riteish Deshmukh Say?

Impressed by the teaser, the actor turned to X (formerly Twitter) and reshared the clip of the upcoming film. Riteish expressed his surprise at the teaser writing, “Gobsmacked by how crazy this teaser of #Toxic is … Dearest @TheNameIsYash you have hit it out of the park with your attitude and swag!!! On your birthday I wish you stupendous success, happiness, great health and love. – (love to Radhika & kids).”

Gobsmacked by how crazy this teaser of #Toxic is … Dearest @TheNameIsYash you have hit it out of the park with your attitude and swag!!! On your birthday I wish you stupendous success, happiness, great health and love. – ( love to Radhika & kids) https://t.co/kLUTVHg8MP— Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) January 8, 2026

About Toxic: A Fairy Tale For Grownups

The highly anticipated film Toxic: A Fairy Tale For Grownups stars Yash alongside Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria, Huma Qureshi, Rukmini Vasanth, and Sudev Nair in pivotal roles. Written by Yash and Geetu Mohandas and directed by Geetu Mohandas, the film has been shot simultaneously in Kannada and English. Additionally, dubbed versions are planned for Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and several other languages.

Speaking about its technical team, National Award winner Rajeev Ravi is the cinematographer, Ravi Basrur handles the music, Ujwal Kulkarni is the editor, and TP Abid took care of production design. The high-octane action sequences are choreographed by Hollywood action director JJ Perry (John Wick) alongside National Award-winning duo Anbariv and Kecha Khamphakdee.

Mark your calendars! Toxic is slated for a grand theatrical release on the long festive weekend of March 19, 2026, coinciding with Eid, Ugadi, and Gudi Padwa.

What’s Riteish Deshmukh Working On?

The actor has wrapped up the shooting of his upcoming directorial, Raja Shivaji, which brings to life the extraordinary journey of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. This historical action drama, set for a worldwide multilingual release on May 1, 2026, brings the enduring legacy of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj to audiences across the globe.

Besides direction, Riteish Deshmukh has also taken up the hosting duties of Bigg Boss Marathi Season 6. The controversial reality show, set for a grand premiere on January 1, has created quite a buzz online with its much-discussed Hell and Heaven theme. The format is expected to create clear contrasts inside the house, promising more drama, sharper strategies, and unforeseen twists. Bigg Boss Marathi Season 6 will air on Colors Marathi and stream simultaneously on JioHotstar.

