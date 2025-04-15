Advertise here
বুধবার , ১৬ এপ্রিল ২০২৫ | ৩রা বৈশাখ, ১৪৩২ বঙ্গাব্দ
  বিনোদন

RJ Mahvash Cheers For Yuzvendra Chahal After PBKS' Historic IPL Win vs KKR: 'What A Talented Man'

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
এপ্রিল ১৬, ২০২৫ ২:২২ পূর্বাহ্ণ
RJ Mahvash Cheers For Yuzvendra Chahal After PBKS' Historic IPL Win vs KKR: 'What A Talented Man'

Speculation surrounding Yuzvendra Chahal’s personal life has grown louder in recent months, particularly since his divorce from choreographer Dhanashree Verma.

RJ Mahvash takes a selfie with Yuzvendra Chahal. (Photo: Instagram)

RJ Mahvash takes a selfie with Yuzvendra Chahal. (Photo: Instagram)

Indian spinner Yuzvendra Chahal’s stellar performance in Mohali drew praise from many quarters but it was RJ Mahvash’s post-match tribute that really caught fans’ attention. Taking to Instagram Stories, Mahvash shared a recent selfie with Chahal and wrote, “What a talented man. Highest wicket-taker for a reason. Asambhav!”

Speculation surrounding Yuzvendra Chahal’s personal life has grown louder in recent months, particularly since his divorce from choreographer Dhanashree Verma. RJ Mahvash, a popular radio personality and content creator, has been frequently spotted at IPL matches cheering for Chahal and his team.

Chahal played a pivotal role as Punjab Kings (PBKS) defended a modest total of 111 runs to beat Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by 16 runs—marking the lowest-ever total successfully defended in Indian Premier League history. The edge-of-the-seat thriller sent social media into a frenzy, with fans flooding X (formerly Twitter) with celebratory hashtags like “What a Match” and “IPL is IPLing.”

Meanwhile, Mahvash recently attended a PBKS match in Chandigarh and posted several photos from the stands. One snapshot featured her cheering passionately during the match, while another was a selfie with Chahal, fueling further speculation about their rumoured romance.

Talks of a possible relationship between the cricketer and Mahvash first started making waves in December 2024, when Mahvash posted a group photo from a Christmas party that included Chahal. Soon after, he was seen with a mystery woman, later identified by fans as Mahvash. More recently, the two were photographed together at the Champions’ Trophy match in Dubai, adding more fuel to the dating buzz.

Despite the mounting rumours, both Chahal and Mahvash have chosen to remain silent, neither confirming nor denying their relationship. Still, their frequent appearances together and supportive social media activity have kept fans intrigued.

