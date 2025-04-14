RJ Mahvash Shares Cryptic Post Amid Yuzvendra Chahal’s Divorce: ‘Breakups Itne Gande Kyu Hote Hai’

Last Updated: April 15, 2025, 00:25 IST

Rumours about cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal dating RJ Mahvash have been swirling ever since his divorce from choreographer Dhanashree Verma. While the two have not officially confirmed their relationship, Mahvash is frequently spotted cheering for Chahal’s team, Punjab Kings, during the ongoing IPL matches. Now, her latest Instagram reel has sparked fresh buzz among fans.

On Monday, RJ Mahvash shared a reel where she discussed why modern-day breakups are often bitter. Captioning the clip, she wrote, “Ja tujhe maaf kia, ab tu yahan HAI HI nahi!” In the video, she says, “Aaj kal ki generation ke breakups itne gande kyu hote hain yaar? Breakups ko apni zindagi ka sabse chota hissa banaao. Aadhe time toh humari nafrat hi saamne wale ko regret hi nahi karne deti ki usne kya kiya. Tumhari maafi uss bande ko aadha kar degi. Trust me, let it go! Zindagi hai dost, tumhe lagta hai ki tumhare hath mein par sab tay hai…”

Her emotional message resonated with many online. Several users speculated that her post was indirectly aimed at Chahal. One follower commented, “Reel Chahal bhai ke liye thi.” Another said, “Chahal bhai ke liye video tha ye,” while a third added, “Ek din Chahal bhai bhi aagey badh jayenge.”

Adding fuel to the speculation, Mahvash recently attended a Punjab Kings IPL match in Chandigarh. She later posted several pictures from the stadium, including a photo where she cheered from the stands and another where she posed for a selfie with Chahal.

Dating rumours between Chahal and Mahvash first surfaced in December 2024. At the time, she shared a picture from a Christmas gathering that featured Chahal and his friends. Not long after, the cricketer was seen with a mystery woman, whom fans quickly identified as Mahvash. Most recently, the duo attended the Champions’ Trophy match in Dubai, and their photos and videos from the event made the rounds on social media.

While neither Chahal nor Mahvash has addressed the speculation, fans continue to read between the lines of their public appearances and posts.