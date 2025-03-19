RJ Mahvash Shares Cryptic Post Amid Yuzvendra Chahal’s Divorce From Dhanashree: ‘Jhut, Lalach Aur…’

Last Updated: March 19, 2025, 23:52 IST

RJ Mahvash and Yuzvendra Chahal are said to be dating.

Rumours surrounding Yuzvendra Chahal and RJ Mahvash have been gaining attention amid his ongoing divorce from Dhanashree Verma. Following reports that Chahal has agreed to pay Dhanashree Rs 4.5 crore as permanent alimony, RJ Mahvash took to Instagram, sharing a series of stunning photos. While the pictures featured her in a white long t-shirt dress adorned with red hearts and accessorised with a black belt and high ponytail, it was her cryptic caption that caught everyone’s eye.

She wrote, “Jhut, lalach, aur fareb se parey hain..khuda ka shukr ainey aaj bhi khade hain…” (Far from lies, greed, and deceit… Thank God, we are still standing today, looking in the mirror). The post immediately attracted attention, with Yuzvendra liking it almost instantly. Fans were quick to comment, with one saying, “Chahal liked in 10 seconds,” while another joked, “Chahal bhaiya ka IPL me comeback dekho ab” (Watch Chahal’s comeback in IPL now). A third comment noted, “Chahal Bhai liked the post first when it was uploaded.”

The post followed earlier reports claiming that Dhanashree had demanded a staggering Rs 60 crore in alimony, a claim her family swiftly denied. In a statement, they dismissed the rumors as “baseless” and criticized the spread of false information. The statement read, “We are deeply outraged by the baseless claims being circulated about the alimony figure. Let me be absolutely clear—no such amount has ever been asked, demanded, or even offered. There is no truth to these rumors whatsoever. It is deeply irresponsible to publish such unverified information, dragging not just the parties but also their families into unnecessary speculation. Reckless reporting like this only causes harm, and we urge the media to exercise restraint and fact-check before spreading misinformation and also be respectful towards everyone’s privacy.”

Chahal and Verma, who married in 2020, have been living separately for nearly a year. Their divorce is expected to be finalized on March 20, adding to the intense public interest in their personal lives.