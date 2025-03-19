Advertise here
বৃহস্পতিবার , ২০ মার্চ ২০২৫ | ৬ই চৈত্র, ১৪৩১ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. ক্যারিয়ার
  4. খেলাধুলা
  5. জাতীয়
  6. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  7. ধর্ম
  8. নারী ও শিশু
  9. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  10. প্রযুক্তি
  11. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  12. বহি বিশ্ব
  13. বাংলাদেশ
  14. বিনোদন
  15. মতামত
Advertise here
  /  বিনোদন

RJ Mahvash Shares Cryptic Post Amid Yuzvendra Chahal’s Divorce From Dhanashree: ‘Jhut, Lalach Aur…’

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
মার্চ ২০, ২০২৫ ১২:২২ পূর্বাহ্ণ
RJ Mahvash Shares Cryptic Post Amid Yuzvendra Chahal’s Divorce From Dhanashree: ‘Jhut, Lalach Aur…’

Advertise here


Advertise here

Last Updated:

The post followed earlier reports claiming that Dhanashree had demanded a staggering Rs 60 crore in alimony, a claim her family swiftly denied.

RJ Mahvash and Yuzvendra Chahal are said to be dating.

RJ Mahvash and Yuzvendra Chahal are said to be dating.

Rumours surrounding Yuzvendra Chahal and RJ Mahvash have been gaining attention amid his ongoing divorce from Dhanashree Verma. Following reports that Chahal has agreed to pay Dhanashree Rs 4.5 crore as permanent alimony, RJ Mahvash took to Instagram, sharing a series of stunning photos. While the pictures featured her in a white long t-shirt dress adorned with red hearts and accessorised with a black belt and high ponytail, it was her cryptic caption that caught everyone’s eye.

She wrote, “Jhut, lalach, aur fareb se parey hain..khuda ka shukr ainey aaj bhi khade hain…” (Far from lies, greed, and deceit… Thank God, we are still standing today, looking in the mirror). The post immediately attracted attention, with Yuzvendra liking it almost instantly. Fans were quick to comment, with one saying, “Chahal liked in 10 seconds,” while another joked, “Chahal bhaiya ka IPL me comeback dekho ab” (Watch Chahal’s comeback in IPL now). A third comment noted, “Chahal Bhai liked the post first when it was uploaded.”

The post followed earlier reports claiming that Dhanashree had demanded a staggering Rs 60 crore in alimony, a claim her family swiftly denied. In a statement, they dismissed the rumors as “baseless” and criticized the spread of false information. The statement read, “We are deeply outraged by the baseless claims being circulated about the alimony figure. Let me be absolutely clear—no such amount has ever been asked, demanded, or even offered. There is no truth to these rumors whatsoever. It is deeply irresponsible to publish such unverified information, dragging not just the parties but also their families into unnecessary speculation. Reckless reporting like this only causes harm, and we urge the media to exercise restraint and fact-check before spreading misinformation and also be respectful towards everyone’s privacy.”

Chahal and Verma, who married in 2020, have been living separately for nearly a year. Their divorce is expected to be finalized on March 20, adding to the intense public interest in their personal lives.

News movies RJ Mahvash Shares Cryptic Post Amid Yuzvendra Chahal’s Divorce From Dhanashree: ‘Jhut, Lalach Aur…’



Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

RJ Mahvash Shares Cryptic Post Amid Yuzvendra Chahal’s Divorce From Dhanashree: ‘Jhut, Lalach Aur…’
RJ Mahvash Shares Cryptic Post Amid Yuzvendra Chahal’s Divorce From Dhanashree: ‘Jhut, Lalach Aur…’
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
শনিবার বৃষ্টিতে ভেস্তে যেতে পারে আইপিএল ম্যাচ! কোহলি শহরে এলেও KKR-RCB ম্যাচ নিয়ে প্রশ্ন
শনিবার বৃষ্টিতে ভেস্তে যেতে পারে আইপিএল ম্যাচ! কোহলি শহরে এলেও KKR-RCB ম্যাচ নিয়ে প্রশ্ন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
বিরাট ঘোষণা কলকাতা মেট্রোর! প্রতি রবিবার একটি রুটে সম্পূ্র্ণ বন্ধ থাকবে মেট্রো চলাচল
বিরাট ঘোষণা কলকাতা মেট্রোর! প্রতি রবিবার একটি রুটে সম্পূ্র্ণ বন্ধ থাকবে মেট্রো চলাচল
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
‘গাজায় যুদ্ধবিরতির নামে পুরোটাই ছিল রাজনৈতিক কৌশল’
‘গাজায় যুদ্ধবিরতির নামে পুরোটাই ছিল রাজনৈতিক কৌশল’
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Kartik Aaryan Obliges Fan With Selfies As He Gets Spotted In The City; Watch Video
Kartik Aaryan Obliges Fan With Selfies As He Gets Spotted In The City; Watch Video
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

সর্বশেষ - বিনোদন

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - বিনোদন

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
চট্টগ্রামে কিশোরের ছুরিকাঘাতে যুবক নিহত

চট্টগ্রামে কিশোরের ছুরিকাঘাতে যুবক নিহত

 বন্দরে অপেক্ষমান গমের চালান ছাড়ের সিদ্ধান্ত ভারতের

বন্দরে অপেক্ষমান গমের চালান ছাড়ের সিদ্ধান্ত ভারতের

 Exhibition matches ‘perfect’ preparation for Rafael Nadal ahead of Wimbledon | Tennis News

Exhibition matches ‘perfect’ preparation for Rafael Nadal ahead of Wimbledon | Tennis News

 They couldn’t accept the fact that they had lost to us, some of them came to our dressing room later with champagne bottles: Mohinder Amarnath recalls India’s win vs WI in 1983 WC final | Cricket News

They couldn’t accept the fact that they had lost to us, some of them came to our dressing room later with champagne bottles: Mohinder Amarnath recalls India’s win vs WI in 1983 WC final | Cricket News

 Dàn đề 5 Số | Bí Kíp đặt Cược Chuẩn Bài Như Các Tay Cao Thủ

Dàn đề 5 Số | Bí Kíp đặt Cược Chuẩn Bài Như Các Tay Cao Thủ

 গর্ভাবস্থায় মানসিক ও শারীরিক অবস্থার খেয়াল রাখুন, ভাল রাখুন মা ও সন্তানকে – News18 Bangla

গর্ভাবস্থায় মানসিক ও শারীরিক অবস্থার খেয়াল রাখুন, ভাল রাখুন মা ও সন্তানকে – News18 Bangla

 পূবালী ব্যাংকের পর্ষদ সভা ১৮ অক্টোবর – Corporate Sangbad

পূবালী ব্যাংকের পর্ষদ সভা ১৮ অক্টোবর – Corporate Sangbad

 Arjun Kapoor Pulls Janhvi Kapoor’s Ponytail In This Super Adorable Unseen Childhood Picture

Arjun Kapoor Pulls Janhvi Kapoor’s Ponytail In This Super Adorable Unseen Childhood Picture

 করোনায় ১০ লাখ মৃত্যু ছাড়াল যুক্তরাষ্ট্রে

করোনায় ১০ লাখ মৃত্যু ছাড়াল যুক্তরাষ্ট্রে

 সিলেটে ভাষা শহীদদের প্রতি সর্বস্তরের মানুষের শ্রদ্ধা

সিলেটে ভাষা শহীদদের প্রতি সর্বস্তরের মানুষের শ্রদ্ধা
Advertise here