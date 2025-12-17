Rob Reiner And Michele Singer Reiner’s Children Mourn Parents: ‘They Were Our Best Friends’ | Hollywood News

Last Updated: December 18, 2025, 03:30 IST

Jake and Romy Reiner break their silence after the tragic deaths of parents Rob Reiner and Michele Singer Reiner, asking for privacy and compassion.

Rob Reiner and family. (Image: Instagram)

Jake and Romy Reiner, the children of filmmaker and actor Rob Reiner and photographer Michele Singer Reiner, have released an emotional statement following the tragic deaths of their parents, expressing profound grief and asking the public for compassion during an unimaginably painful time.

“Words cannot even begin to describe the unimaginable pain we are experiencing every moment of the day,” the siblings said in a statement shared with PEOPLE. “The horrific and devastating loss of our parents, Rob and Michele Reiner, is something that no one should ever experience. They weren’t just our parents; they were our best friends.”

Jake and Romy Reiner ask for privacy amid grief

In their statement, Jake and Romy acknowledged the wave of support they have received since the news broke, thanking those who have reached out during the family’s darkest hours. “We are grateful for the outpouring of condolences, kindness, and support we have received not only from family and friends but people from all walks of life,” they said.

At the same time, the siblings urged the public and media to approach the tragedy with empathy. “We now ask for respect and privacy, for speculation to be tempered with compassion and humanity, and for our parents to be remembered for the incredible lives they lived and the love they gave,” the statement added.

The couple’s son, Nick Reiner, has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder in connection with their deaths. According to the Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office, Rob and Michele Reiner were fatally stabbed inside their Los Angeles home during the early morning hours of Sunday, Dec. 14. Nick was arrested later that day and is currently being held without bail.

What investigators have revealed so far

A source familiar with the investigation told PEOPLE that the couple was found inside their bedroom. The New York Times previously reported that Romy Reiner discovered her father’s body after a massage therapist said she was unable to reach the couple. Romy reportedly fled the house without realising her mother had also been stabbed and was later informed by a paramedic.

Multiple sources have also told PEOPLE that Rob and Nick were involved in a “very loud argument” at a party hosted by Conan O’Brien just hours before the alleged killings. One source recalled, “Nick was freaking everyone out, acting crazy, kept asking people if they were famous.”

Rob Reiner married Michele Singer Reiner in 1989 after meeting her while directing When Harry Met Sally. A Hollywood icon, Rob directed classics such as The Princess Bride and A Few Good Men, and starred in the landmark sitcom All in the Family. In addition to Jake, Romy and Nick, he was also father to Tracy, whom he adopted during his marriage to the late Penny Marshall.

Click here to add News18 as your preferred news source on Google.

Location : Los Angeles, United States of America (USA)

First Published: December 18, 2025, 03:30 IST