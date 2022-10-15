শনিবার , ১৫ অক্টোবর ২০২২ | ৩০শে আশ্বিন, ১৪২৯ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. আন্তর্জাতিক
  4. ক্যারিয়ার
  5. খেলাধুলা
  6. জাতীয়
  7. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  8. ধর্ম
  9. নারী ও শিশু
  10. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  11. প্রযুক্তি
  12. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  13. বহি বিশ্ব
  14. বাংলাদেশ
  15. বিনোদন
  /  বিনোদন

Robbie Coltrane, Rubeus Hagrid in Harry Potter Films, Passes Away at 72

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
অক্টোবর ১৫, ২০২২ ১:২৬ পূর্বাহ্ণ
robbie coltrane


Robbie Coltrane, the actor who brought to life the lovable gamekeeper Hagrid in the Harry Potter film franchise, died on Friday, according to his agent, Scott Henderson. He was 72. The Scottish-born actor’s other credits included the British series “Cracker” and James Bond films “GoldenEye” and “The World Is Not Enough.” No details on the cause of death were immediately provided.

Before Coltrane shot to international fame playing the bearded Hagrid, he honed his comedic skills on the theatre stage. In the ’80s, he appeared in a short-lived sketch series called “Alfresco” alongside powerhouses Hugh Laurie, Stephen Fry and Emma Thompson. On Friday, Fry honoured his former co-star in a statement posted to Twitter.

“I first met Robbie Coltrane almost exactly 40 years ago. I was awe/terror/love struck all at the same time. Such depth, power & talent: funny enough to cause helpless hiccups & honking as we made our first TV show, ‘Alfresco,’” he wrote. “Farewell, old fellow.

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO

<iframe width=”560″ height=”315″ src=”https://www.youtube.com/embed/bOR3z84Dg0o” title=”YouTube video player” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture” allowfullscreen></iframe>

Coltrane reunited with Thompson on the six-part drama series “Tutti Frutti,” for which he earned his first best actor British Academy Television Award nomination. His first win would be for the television series “Cracker” in the ’90s. That series, a crime drama, ran for three seasons from 1993-95, with two subsequent specials.

The role of Hagrid, a half-giant, half-human character, was a natural one for Coltrane. He knew and loved the books because he read them to his children, he recalled in one interview. “If you’re an actor, you have to do the voices. The children expect it. No monotones allowed,” he joked. But it was his performance, which brought heart and humanity to the role — a literal gentle half-giant — that stuck with audiences.

Appearing in the HBO Max special “Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts,” Coltrane recalled his time on the films and Hagrid’s impact. “Everybody in the world would like a really big, huge, strong, good man on their side, simple as that. That’s the attraction of Superman and these things,” he said. “Hagrid was always obviously the good guy, wasn’t he?”

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here





Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

robbie coltrane
Robbie Coltrane, Rubeus Hagrid in Harry Potter Films, Passes Away at 72
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Jio: জিও-র ধামাকা প্ল্যান! মাত্র ৭৫ টাকায় আনলিমিটেড কল, পাবেন ইন্টারনেট ও SMS-এর বিশাল সুবিধা!
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
wm Asomapta Atmojiboni 14 october 2022
‘বঙ্গবন্ধুর অসমাপ্ত আত্মজীবনী’ এবার ত্রিপুরার ভাষায়
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
wm tr vf vvhgddscvndki
মিলল আরও ৩ লাশ, এখনও নিখোঁজ ৫ জন
বাংলাদেশ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Slower Masturbation Techniques, Increased Foreplay Can Help Men with Problems of Premature Ejaculation, Writes Expert
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
aksdhasd
Kartik Aaryan Obliges Fan With Selfies As He Gets Spotted In The City; Watch Video
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

সর্বশেষ - বিনোদন

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - বিনোদন

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
bata 2

বাটা সু’র লোকসান কমেছে ৯৫ শতাংশ – Corporate Sangbad

 mutual fund 1

দরপতনের শীর্ষে এশিয়ান টাইগার সন্ধানী লাইফ – Corporate Sangbad

 untitled design 3 10

History, Significance and All You Need to Know

 wm ctg nasir grend dok

‘গ্রেনেড হামলা হাওয়া ভবন থেকে মনিটরিং করা হয়েছিল’

 prabhas kriti sanon

Rumoured Lovebirds Prabhas, Kriti Sanon Land In Ayodhya For Mega Teaser Launch; Watch

 wm oilpriceindia1

মূল্যস্ফীতি সামাল দিতে পেট্রল-ডিজেলের দাম কমালো ভারত

 1621229643.7 2923028

ময়মনসিংহ নগরীর আকুয়ায় ট্রাক চাপায় সিএনজি অটোরিকশার ২ যাত্রী নিহত, আহত ৩

 f03fbbb3237c2564cba40371255f5ed4 arinkurin2 ds 1116057

オフィス家具 | 応接センターテーブル T567S ホワイト :ds-1116057:ARINKURIN.shop – 通販

 30114

[১] আমিরাতে আওয়ামী লীগের ৭২তম প্রতিষ্ঠা বার্ষিকী পালিত

 image 478975 1634978249

এ বছর ক্লাস আর বাড়বে না: শিক্ষামন্ত্রী