Rohman Shawl Sneaks Into Frame With Sushmita Sen, Paps Burst Out Laughing: ‘Pose Karo Saath Mein’

Last Updated: April 11, 2025, 00:24 IST

Rohman Shawl amuses paparazzi as he hilariously poses beside Sushmita Sen without her noticing at event.

Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl during an event.

Sushmita Sen and her ex-boyfriend Rohman Shawl were recently spotted together at an event, once again fuelling fan curiosity about their relationship status. Though the two officially announced their breakup in 2021, their frequent public appearances continue to spark speculation.

On Thursday, Sushmita and Rohman arrived together, dressed in sleek monochrome looks. Sushmita looked elegant in a crisp white shirt, layered pearl necklaces, and high-waisted black trousers, while Rohman kept it bold with a deep-cut black blazer, paired with minimal accessories and his hair tied back in a bun.

While Sushmita was busy chatting with a friend, the paparazzi cheekily called out to Rohman, “Pose karo na Sushmita ji ke saath!” Rohman didn’t miss a beat as he silently slid into the frame, posing beside her with a playful smile as she remained blissfully unaware. The moment triggered laughter among both the paps and Rohman himself.

This isn’t the first time the duo has sparked buzz with their camaraderie. In a previous interview with Times of India, Rohman opened up about his bond with Sushmita and why they continue to attend events together. “I only accompany her as a friend. I like spending time with her. If the relationship didn’t have issues and if you have given so much to a relationship, then why would you run away from it?” he said.

Rohman, who is still single, added, “Because a big name of that stature has been associated with me, people think that I am still with her. So, nobody even approaches me (laughs). I totally believe in love and relationships. In fact, I like being in relationships that drive me.”

He also reflected on the early days of dating Sushmita, revealing how it affected his modelling career. “In fact, after my name was associated with hers, people thought that I wouldn’t take up modelling assignments and would switch to acting instead. Log sochne lage ab yeh kyun modelling karega and I stopped getting offers,” he shared.