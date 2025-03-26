Saba Ali Khan Reviews Sister Soha’s Chhorii 2 Teaser, Says ‘Thanks, I Will Skip This One’

Last Updated: March 26, 2025, 16:30 IST

Soha Ali Khan’s sister Saba Ali Khan reshared the teaser of Chhorii 2, attached to a humorous note on Instagram stories.

Chhorii 2 will be released on April 11. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

The teaser of Nushrratt Bharuccha and Soha Ali Khan’s upcoming film Chhorii 2 dropped yesterday. Upon being shared, the short clip garnered a positive response from fans and celebrities alike. Soha’s sister Saba Ali Khan also shared her review of the same, dropping a post on Instagram stories. In a quirky reaction, she reshared the teaser on the photo-sharing application, attached to a humorous note.

It read, “Soha!! Thanks. I’ll skip this one. All the best sis.” Take a look at the post here:

Set to stream on Amazon Prime Video starting April 11, 2025, Chhorii 2 is the highly anticipated sequel to the 2021 horror film Chhorii. Earlier, Kareena Kapoor Khan also dropped a post admitting that she loved the teaser of the upcoming horror thriller, also wishing her sister-in-law ‘good luck’ ahead of the film’s arrival on the OTT platform.She wrote, “Love this Soha. All the luck.”

Chhorii’s 2 teaser was shared by the official Instagram page of Amazon Prime Video with the caption, “Ek baar phir…woh khet, woh khatra, woh khauf… #Chhorii2OnPrime, April 11.” Promising a spine-chilling thriller, the storyline of the film revolves around Sakhi who lives with her daughter, Ishani, away from her haunting past. But, Ishani’s rare condition forces her to stay in darkness due to which she vanishes after a ghostly figure comes into her room. Looking for her daughter, Sakshi lands in a village of horrors where she meets Daasi, a shape-shifting priestess.

Vikram Malhotra, Founder & Chief Executive Officer, Abundantia Entertainment, in a statement, talked about expanding the story, owing to the response to the first film. He said, “The overwhelming love and appreciation for the first film encouraged us to expand this universe with Chhorii 2, where the horror intensifies, and the battle for survival becomes even more personal and dangerous. With Vishal at the helm, once again, Nushrratt returning as Sakshi and Soha joining the cast in a never-seen-before avatar, we can’t wait for fans to witness the next chapter in this gripping saga.”

Besides Soha Ali Khan and Nushrratt Bharuccha, Chhorii 2 also stars Gashmeer Mahajani, Saurabh Goyal, Pallavi Ajay, Kuldeep Sareen and Hardika Sharma in the lead roles. The film is directed by Vishal Furia and jointly produced by T-Series, Abundantia Entertainment, Psych and Tamarisk Lane Productions.