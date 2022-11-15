মঙ্গলবার , ১৫ নভেম্বর ২০২২ | ৩০শে কার্তিক, ১৪২৯ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. আন্তর্জাতিক
  4. ক্যারিয়ার
  5. খেলাধুলা
  6. জাতীয়
  7. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  8. ধর্ম
  9. নারী ও শিশু
  10. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  11. প্রযুক্তি
  12. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  13. বহি বিশ্ব
  14. বাংলাদেশ
  15. বিনোদন
  /  বিনোদন

Sajid Khan Is The New Captain of The House

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
নভেম্বর ১৫, ২০২২ ৩:০০ পূর্বাহ্ণ
bb 16 4 1 1


Sajid Khan has become the new captain of the Bigg Boss 16 house. On Monday, Bigg Boss announced the new task titled ‘Guide and tourist’. As a part of this task, all contestants were asked to take the form of a mannequin except Sajid, who was the guide for the activity. Following this, the filmmaker was supposed to pick two contestants (in each round) for the house tour, who will also announce three names who will be out of the captaincy race.

In the first round, Sajid picked up Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and Shalin Bhanot for a tour. They ousted Gautam Vig, Priyanka Choudhary and Soundarya Sharma from the captainship task. In the second round, Sajid picked up Sumbul Touqeer Khan and Tina Datta. They announced that Ankit Gupta, Archana Gautam and Abdu Rozik will not be participating in the captainship task. In the third task, Abdu and Stan ousted Shalin Bhanot, Sumbul Touqeer and Tina Datta from the task. When Sajid picked Shiv Thakare and Ankit Gupta next, they named MC Stan and Nimrit as contestants who should not be the next captain. Following this, Sajid Khan was announced as the new captain of the house.

Week 8 
Nominations
Task ‘Gide and tourist’ captainship task
Results Sajid Khan wins task
House Captain Sajid Khan becomes new captain of the house
Exits none

After the task, Bigg Boss gave a special power to captain Sajid and announced that the two contestants he will pick for the room of two will be safeguarded from nominations and will not have to do any household work. Sajid picked up Abdu Rozik and Shiv Thakare. However, this leaves Tina Datta upset and furious. She called Sajid’s decision biased and unfair. She told the same to Nimti and went on to say that she will never be able to trust Sajid ever again.

For the unversed, contestants who are locked inside Bigg Boss 16 house are Archana Gautam, Priyanka Choudhary, Abdu Rozik, Tina Datta, Shalin Bhanot, Shiv Thakare, MC Stan, Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Soundarya Sharma, Gautam Vig, Sajid Khan, Archana Gautam, Ankit Gupta and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia.

Read all the Latest Movies News here



Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

NEWS 12
শিল্পে-গানে চবি’র চারুকলার শিক্ষার্থীদের প্রতিবাদ
বাংলাদেশ
1668464352 photo
IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals trade Shardul Thakur for Aman Khan with Kolkata Knight Riders | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা
Foil
অ্যালুমিনিয়াম ফয়েল-পাত্র-বোতল ব্যবহার করেন? এখনই সাবধান! মারাত্মক বিপদ হতে পারে
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
bb 16 4 1 1
Sajid Khan Is The New Captain of The House
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Slower Masturbation Techniques, Increased Foreplay Can Help Men with Problems of Premature Ejaculation, Writes Expert
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
aksdhasd
Kartik Aaryan Obliges Fan With Selfies As He Gets Spotted In The City; Watch Video
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

সর্বশেষ - বিনোদন

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - বিনোদন

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
IMG 20220901 WA0021

টাঙ্গাইলে দৈনিক মজলুমের কন্ঠ পত্রিকার প্রতিষ্ঠাবার্ষিকী পালিত

 mushroom

শীতের বিকেলের মুখরোচক স্ন্যাক্স প্যান ফ্রায়েড মাশরুম

 malaika 14

Malaika Arora Reaches Boyfriend Arjun Kapoor’s Residence to Ring in Her 48th Birthday; See Pics

 camera

Apps To Detect Hidden Camera For Android And iOS

 IMG 20211130 111040

ACC case against Sohel Rana, former caretaker of Chattogram Jail

 wm nobdcisdc sdkcas cbascv7asi

নোবিপ্রবি সাংবাদিক সমিতির সভাপতি ফারহান, সম্পাদক মাইনুদ্দিন

 wm Turkey

তুরস্কে পানির নিচে জাদুঘর, দেখা মিলবে যুদ্ধজাহাজের

 IMG 20220317 WA0008

টাঙ্গাইলে র‌্যাবের অভিযানে ৬৬৩ বস্তা সরকারি কর্মসূচির চাউল উদ্ধার, আটক-১

 wm CHITAGAON 6

‘ইতিহাসের খসড়া’ সুহৃদ সম্মিলনী গঠন

 Spot Market

আগামিকাল স্পট মার্কেটে যাচ্ছে ২ কোম্পানি – Corporate Sangbad