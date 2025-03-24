Salaar Re-Release: Prabhas’ Film Makes A Solid Comeback, Earns Rs 3.24 Crore On Opening Day

Last Updated: March 24, 2025, 16:17 IST

When Salaar was released in 2023, it earned over Rs 700 crore worldwide. The film was widely praised for its gripping narration and powerful action sequences.

Salaar has been directed by Prashanth Neel. (Photo Credit: X)

Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire stands as one of Prabhas’ most acclaimed films. The movie made its way back to theatres on March 21 for a special re-release. Despite its limited availability, as it did not screen in Northern India, the film managed to make a strong impact at the box office. As per the reports, on its opening day, Salaar brought in Rs 3.24 crore, a figure that surpassed the Rs 1.6 crore earned by Sohum Shah’s Tumbbad during its re-release.

When Salaar was released in 2023, it earned over Rs 700 crore worldwide. The film was widely praised for its gripping narration, powerful action sequences and impactful music.

Even after its theatrical run, Salaar remained in demand. On OTT platforms, it trended continuously for 366 days while its Hindi television premiere attracted an impressive 30 million viewers.

Prashanth Neel, who also helmed the KGF franchise, directed Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire. Starring Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran in pivotal roles, the film also featured Shruti Haasan and Jagapathi Babu in key parts.

The film is set in Khansaar, a fictional city-state ruled by a monarchy. The story follows Deva, played by Prabhas, a prince who has been forced into exile. His closest friend, Varadha, played by Prithviraj Sukumaran, is the rightful heir to the throne. As betrayals unfold within the palace, Varadha seeks Deva’s help to reclaim his place.

Following the success of the first instalment, the sequel, Salaar: Part 2 – Shouryanga Parvam, is also in the works. It officially began filming on August 10, 2024, with Prashanth Neel returning as the director.

Prabhas is also busy with The Raja Saab which is directed by Maruthi and produced by Viswa Prasad under the People Media Factory banner. It also features Sanjay Dutt, Anupam Kher, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Yogi Babu and Jisshu Sengupta in important roles. The movie is set to premiere on the screens on April 10, 2025.

Another major project on Prabhas’ list is Spirit, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, known for Kabir Singh.

Prabhas is also working on Kalki Part 2 where he will reprise his role of Bhairava from Kalki 2898 AD, directed by Nag Ashwin. Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone and Disha Patani are also expected to return for the second instalment.

Meanwhile, Prashanth Neel is also working on another film, tentatively titled Dragon, starring Jr NTR. The movie is slated for release on January 9, 2026.