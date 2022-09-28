Salman Khan Attends Bigg Boss 16 Press Conference; Deepika Padukone Admitted To Hospital After Feeling ‘Uneasy’?

Salman Khan is set to get back on the TV screens with yet another season of the reality TV show Bigg Boss. On Tuesday, September 27, the superstar attended a press conference in Mumbai ahead of the release of the show. For the event, he went dressed in black and displayed his ultimate style and swag. The Tiger 3 actor took to his Instagram story section to share his photo from the event.

Veteran actress Asha Parekh, one of the most influential stars of her generation, was on Tuesday named the Dadasaheb Phalke award recipient for the year 2020 for her immense contribution to the Indian film industry. The announcement was made by Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are set to embrace parenthood, and they are gearing up for the same. In a new interview, Ranbir revealed that the two are all set to start the next phase of their lives. “We have done everything, the room is done, we have done all the preparations that are required for a child,” Ranbir was quoted as saying by Indian Express. To this, Alia adds, “My check list is ready, like I am foreseeing things, ‘if we have this etc…’ but one can never be prepared for it. We take each day as it comes.”

American actress Gwyneth Paltrow has broken the internet on the occasion of her 50th birthday. The Iron Man star, who is celebrating her 50th birthday today, marked the special occasion by posing in the nude. The Goop founder took to Instagram to share a pic in which she posed wearing gold body paint – and nothing else – to celebrate her milestone year.

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone was reportedly rushed to Breach Candy hospital, Mumbai last night after she complained of uneasiness. The Gehraiyaan actress underwent numerous tests but is now fine. However, her team has not given any official statement or confirmed this development yet.

