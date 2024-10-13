রবিবার , ১৩ অক্টোবর ২০২৪ | ২৮শে আশ্বিন, ১৪৩১ বঙ্গাব্দ
Salman Khan CANCELS Bigg Boss 18 Shoot, Rushes to Lilavati Hospital After Baba Siddique's Death

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
অক্টোবর ১৩, ২০২৪ ৪:২৮ অপরাহ্ণ
Salman Khan CANCELS Bigg Boss 18 Shoot, Rushes to Lilavati Hospital After Baba Siddique’s Death


Salman Khan halted the Bigg Boss 18 shoot after hearing about Baba Siddique’s death, rushing to Lilavati Hospital to pay respects to his close friend and mentor.

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan abruptly cancelled his shoot for Bigg Boss 18 after receiving the devastating news of Baba Siddique’s passing. The actor, who was in the middle of filming, immediately rushed to Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai, where Siddique was being treated. Baba Siddique, a senior NCP leader, was shot by unidentified gunmen in Bandra East earlier today. Despite being rushed to the hospital, Siddique succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

The shooting incident occurred near the office of Baba’s son, Zeeshan Siddiqui, an MLA from Bandra East. Police sources have confirmed that two individuals have been detained for questioning in connection with the attack, which reportedly took place near the Colgate Ground in Nirmal Nagar. Baba Siddique was shot near the chest, leading to his fatal injuries.

Salman Khan, who shared a very close bond with Baba Siddique, is expected to arrive at Lilavati Hospital at around 12:30 am. The actor has been a regular guest at Siddique’s famed annual Iftar parties, which often brought together Bollywood’s biggest stars. Salman’s relationship with the Siddique family has always been warm and friendly, with the actor frequently attending their social events.

In March this year, Salman Khan attended Baba and Zeeshan Siddique’s lavish Iftar party, where he was spotted in a black and white checkered kurta paired with black pyjamas. The actor was joined by his Tiger 3 co-star Emraan Hashmi, who also sported a traditional outfit at the event. Salman’s father, Salim Khan, was also in attendance.

Baba Siddique, known for his political legacy and social influence, famously played a crucial role in ending one of Bollywood’s most notorious feuds. In 2013, he united Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan after a five-year rift, which had stemmed from an altercation at Katrina Kaif’s birthday party. His Iftar gathering that year marked the reconciliation of the two superstars, a moment fondly remembered by Bollywood fans.

Shrishti Negi

Shrishti Negi is a journalist with over eight years of experience in the media industry. She leads the Entertainment desk at News18.com. She writes br…Read More



