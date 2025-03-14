Advertise here
শুক্রবার , ১৪ মার্চ ২০২৫ | ১লা চৈত্র, ১৪৩১ বঙ্গাব্দ
  বিনোদন

Salman Khan Celebrates Holi With Kids On Sikandar Sets; Seen At Dubbing Studio Ahead Of Eid Release

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
মার্চ ১৪, ২০২৫ ১১:৩০ অপরাহ্ণ
Salman Khan Celebrates Holi With Kids On Sikandar Sets; Seen At Dubbing Studio Ahead Of Eid Release

Last Updated:

Directed by AR Murugadoss, known for Ghajini and Thuppakki, Sikandar marks Salman’s reunion with producer Sajid Nadiadwala after Kick.

Salman Khan on the sets of Sikandar.

Salman Khan on the sets of Sikandar.

Salman Khan is gearing up for his much-anticipated Eid release, Sikandar, and amid his busy schedule, the superstar took a break to celebrate Holi with kids on the film’s sets. A few pictures from the celebration have now gone viral on social media.

Young actress Adiba Hussain shared glimpses of her Holi celebration with Salman on Instagram. In the photos, Salman is seen surrounded by kids, all drenched in colours, enjoying the festive spirit. She captioned the post, “The most colourful Holi. Splash colours of love.” Fans quickly flooded the comments, praising Salman’s warm gesture and excitement for the film.

Later in the day, Salman was spotted leaving a dubbing studio, accompanied by his security team. Dressed in a greyish-white T-shirt and grey pants, the actor waved at the paparazzi stationed outside.

Recently, Salman also dropped an intriguing poster of Sikandar ahead of Holi. Sharing the new look, he wrote, “#HappyHoli Milte hai Eid par! #SajidNadiadwala’s #Sikandar Directed by @a.r.murugadoss.” The film, which also stars Rashmika Mandanna, promises to be a high-octane action entertainer.

Ahead of the Holi festivities, the makers released the song Bam Bam Bhole on March 11. Featuring Salman and Rashmika, the track is a high-energy number composed by Pritam and sung by Shaan, Dev Negi, and Antara Mitra. The song’s vibrant visuals and festive beats have already become a hit among fans.

Last month, Salman unveiled an action-packed teaser introducing his character, Sanjay, lovingly called Sikandar by his grandmother. The teaser showcased him in a full-blown massy avatar, packed with high-octane action sequences and power-packed dialogues. Lines like “Kayde mein raho, fayde mein rahoge” and “Insaaf nahi, hisaab karne aaya hoon” have already created a buzz.

Directed by AR Murugadoss, known for Ghajini and Thuppakki, Sikandar marks Salman’s reunion with producer Sajid Nadiadwala after their 2014 blockbuster Kick.

With Sikandar set to hit theaters this Eid, Salman is also prepping for Kick 2, ensuring that fans have a lot to look forward to in the coming months.

