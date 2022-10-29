শনিবার , ২৯ অক্টোবর ২০২২ | ১৩ই কার্তিক, ১৪২৯ বঙ্গাব্দ
Salman Khan Confronts Gautam Vig for Double Standards, Backs Nimrit Kaur

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
অক্টোবর ২৯, ২০২২ ২:০৮ পূর্বাহ্ণ
bigg boss 16 nimrit kaur ahluwali gautam vig


Last Updated: October 28, 2022, 23:50 IST

Bigg Boss 16: Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and Gautam Vig's friendship has hit a rough patch.

Bigg Boss 16 Shukravaar Ka Vaar: Salman Khan came out in support of Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia for standing by Shiv Thakare during captaincy task.

Salman Khan came out in support of Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia for giving up ration and standing by Shiv Thakare during a recent captaincy task in the Bigg Boss 16 house. The actor confronted Gautam Vig for being okay with Soundarya Sharma’s move to give up ration for his captaincy while lashing out at Nimrit for taking her own decision.

There was a captaincy task in a recent episode, where Bigg Boss gave the contestants a chance to become the captain of the house. Nimrit left her ration to make Shiv the new captain. Nimrit’s move irked Gautam, who questioned her friendship and even said that she was trying to form alliance with Shiv. However, Gautam supported Soundarya when she gave up the ration for him. This whole episode was discussed in the Shukravaar Ka Vaar and Salman called out Gautam for his double standards. He even said that Gautam has not playing on “the front foot.”

“If you have a problem with Nimrit’s friendship with Shiv then say it openly. For you, Nimrit is one vote. But Nimrit and Shiv’s friendship is looking genuine. We don’t think it’s fake,” Salman told Gautam, who was visibly struggling for a clarification.

In the recent episode Nimrit and Gautam had a major showdown, wherein she accused him of abandoning her. “When I’m alone at home, they sit with me. You weren’t there Gautam whenever I needed you,” Nimrit told him. However, Gautam, in his defense, said that Nimrit went with Shiv and his group by her choice.

Elsewhere, Salman schooled Ankit Gupta and Sumbul Touqeer Khan for not making enough contribution to the show. While Salman called Ankit “irrelevant,” he blasted Sumbul for always acting like a victim.

Read all the Latest Movies News here





Source link

