শনিবার , ১০ ডিসেম্বর ২০২২ | ২৫শে অগ্রহায়ণ, ১৪২৯ বঙ্গাব্দ
  /  বিনোদন

Salman Khan Encourages MC Stan To Stay Back, Latter Receives a Gift

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
ডিসেম্বর ১০, ২০২২ ৭:০৫ পূর্বাহ্ণ
mc stan salman khan


Last Updated: December 10, 2022, 06:30 IST

MC Stan stays back, receives gift from his family

MC Stan stays back, receives gift from his family

Bigg Boss 16 Day 16: Salman Khan and the other contestants convince MC Stan not to leave the house and stay back. He also receives a gift from his family.

The latest episode of Bigg Boss 16 saw Salman Khan school the housemates for their behaviour over the week. Salman also had a candid chat with MC Stan who earlier said he wanted to leave the show. He first told the rapper that if he wants to leave then the doors are open for him. The host then goes on to ask who will miss Stan if he leaves, to which most of the housemates raise their hands. Stan shares that he is unable to focus on the game and misses his family. Tina Dutta then adds that Stan feels depressed.

However, Salman Khan tries his best to cheer up Stan and lift his spirits. He encourages him to show his strong side to his fans. He and the other housemates succeed in making Stan stay back. Later, the rapper receives a gift from his family which makes him happy.

On the other hand, Tina Dutta confesses in the confession room that she feels lonely and there is no one in the house she can talk to. She reveals that Shalin is the only one she talks to but the latter is rude to her sometimes. Salman asks her to play her own game. He also scolds her for mentioning her friend ZooZoo multiple times in the show.

Meanwhile, popular television actor Vikas Manaktala enters as the new wildcard contestant. He is the second wildcard to enter after Sreejita De, who was eliminated earlier in the game. After entering the house, he calls Tina fake and her relationship with Shalin Bhanot at her convenience. He also calls Archana Gautam and Sajid Khan ‘dhokebaaz.’

Read all the Latest Movies News here



