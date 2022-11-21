সোমবার , ২১ নভেম্বর ২০২২ | ৬ই অগ্রহায়ণ, ১৪২৯ বঙ্গাব্দ
Salman Khan Evicts Gautam Vig; Soundarya Sharma Gives Him Emotional Farewell

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
নভেম্বর ২১, ২০২২ ৫:৫০ পূর্বাহ্ণ
gautam vig


Bigg Boss 16 Weekend Ka Vaar: This weekend, Gautam Vig was eliminated from Bigg Boss 16. The actor, who was romantically linked to Soundarya Sharma, was shown the exit door by Salman Khan on Sunday after he got the least number of votes. He along with Shalin Bhanot, Tina Datta, and Soundarya Sharma were nominated. Gautam became the first male contestant to have been eliminated this season. His exit left Soundarya in tears.

The eviction began with Salman teasing Shalin. The actor, who was also nominated this week, had previously said he wanted to leave. Referring to his statement, Salman poked fun at him. He then asked the four nominated if they would continue to have their relationship if they exit the house. After he was done teasing, Salman announced that Tina was evicted. Shocked by the decision, Shalin begged Salman to let her stay. When Tina prepared to leave, Salman changed his decision and named Shalin. When Shalin prepares to leave, Salman finally names Gautam. Unsure if that’s the final name, the contestants wait for Salman to return. Soon enough, they realize that Gautam is indeed evicted.

Gautam prepares to leave but Soundarya is not ready to leave. Instead, she ends up having one last fight with him. After the fight, an emotional Soundarya bids him farewell. After Gautam hugs everyone, he shares a private moment with Soundarya and leaves the house.

Once he left the house, several contestants try to console a heartbroken Soundarya. At first, Shiv approaches her, attempting to calm her down. Soon, Archana and Priyanka follow but it goes in vain. Priyanka also attempted to apologise to Soundarya but the latter turns a deaf-ear to it. Upset with her reaction, Priyanka discusses the incident with Ankit Gupta.

Read all the Latest Movies News here



Source link

