মঙ্গলবার , ২৯ এপ্রিল ২০২৫
Salman Khan Flaunts Insane Muscles In Shirtless Pool Pics, Says ‘Eelo Ji Sanam Hum Aa Gaye’

এপ্রিল ২৯, ২০২৫
Salman Khan drops shirtless pool pics flaunting his toned physique and teases ‘Eelo Ji Sanam’ song from Andaz Apna Apna.

Superstar Salman Khan, who often keeps his fans updated with glimpses into his life, recently sent the internet into a frenzy. Taking to Instagram on Monday night, Salman shared a series of shirtless photos, showcasing his sculpted physique while relaxing in a swimming pool. The pictures quickly went viral across social media, with fans flooding the comments section with admiration.

In the photos, Salman looks as dashing as ever. The first shot captures him shirtless with his back facing the camera, highlighting his well-toned muscles. The second photo offers a glimpse of the actor’s face as he looks away from the camera, effortlessly posing in the water. A close-up in the third image shows Salman’s wet hair and chiseled upper body, setting temperatures soaring across the internet.

Adding a playful twist, Salman captioned his post by teasing the song Eelo Ji Sanam Hum Aa Gaye from Andaz Apna Apna, which recently returned to theatres for a re-release.

The 1994 cult classic, directed by Rajkumar Santoshi and starring Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Karisma Kapoor, and Raveena Tandon, re-released on April 25. The film received an overwhelming response, with fans of all ages thronging theatres to relive the iconic comedy on the big screen. Despite being over three decades old, Andaz Apna Apna continues to hold a special place in audiences’ hearts. In fact, videos of fans dancing to Do Mastaane inside theatres recently went viral, reflecting the movie’s undiminished popularity.

On the professional front, Salman Khan was last seen in the action drama Sikandar, helmed by AR Murugadoss. The film featured a stellar cast, including Rashmika Mandanna, Sathyaraj, Prateik Babbar, Sharman Joshi, and Kajal Aggarwal. Despite high expectations, Sikandar struggled to leave a significant impact at the box office.

Fans are now eagerly awaiting an official announcement regarding Salman’s next project. While the superstar has kept details under wraps for now, his latest social media posts continue to keep his fanbase buzzing with excitement.

