বৃহস্পতিবার, ১৫ অক্টোবর ২০২৬, ০৩:২৬ অপরাহ্ন
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Salman Khan Hints Karan Johar Was Scared Of Him During His 2008 Fight With Shah Rukh Khan | Bollywood News ‘Got to look at luggage weight’: Shai Hope jokes after winning third Player of the Match award during this India tour | Cricket News ‎স্ক্যামারের ভিডিও ধারন করায় সাংবাদিকের  বিরুদ্ধে মিথ্যা মামলা,কারাগারে পাঠানোর প্রতিবাদে ভূঞাপুরে মানববন্ধন কালিয়াকৈরে অবৈধ আবাসিক হোটেলে অভিযান চালিয়ে নারী পুরুষ কর্তৃপক্ষ সহ ৩৯ জনকে আটক করেছে পুলিশ ড. ইউনূসকে হেনস্তায় বিএনপির তীব্র নিন্দা ও প্রতিবাদ ‘কৈশোরকালীন স্বাস্থ্য ব্যবস্থা ট্যাবুমুক্ত করতে হবে’ লক্ষ্মীপুরে লাইসেন্সবিহীন শিশু খাদ্য জব্দ, বেকারির ক্ষতিকর কেমিক্যাল ধ্বংস হারানো বা চুরি হওয়া ফোন খুঁজে পাওয়ার উপায় বাঁশখালীতে নিট যুবকদের দক্ষতা উন্নয়নে EARN প্রকল্পের উদ্যোগ ৩১ বিশ্ববিদ্যালয়ের শিক্ষার্থীদের নিয়ে চবিতে গবেষণা উৎসব
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Salman Khan Hints Karan Johar Was Scared Of Him During His 2008 Fight With Shah Rukh Khan | Bollywood News

প্রতিবেদকের নাম
  • আপডেট সময়: বৃহস্পতিবার, ১৫ অক্টোবর, ২০২৬
  • ৫৮ সময় দেখুন
Salman Khan Hints Karan Johar Was Scared Of Him During His 2008 Fight With Shah Rukh Khan | Bollywood News


News movies bollywood Salman Khan Hints Karan Johar Was Scared Of Him During His 2008 Fight With Shah Rukh Khan

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Salman Khan hinted at his past fallout with Shah Rukh Khan on Koffee With Karan 9 while discussing Karan Johar’s nervousness around him.

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Salman Khan’s Koffee With Karan 9 Appearance Revisits His Past Rift With Shah Rukh Khan.

Salman Khan’s Koffee With Karan 9 Appearance Revisits His Past Rift With Shah Rukh Khan.

Salman Khan has hinted at his past fallout with Shah Rukh Khan while recalling how things were not always smooth between them. During his appearance on Koffee With Karan 9, the actor suggested that host Karan Johar may have felt nervous around him because of his equation with Shah Rukh.

The conversation began with Karan admitting that Salman made him nervous. “No one gets me more stressed, nervous, and hyper than you. I don’t know why, it hasn’t changed.”

Salman then asked whether Karan’s nervousness had something to do with their own equation or someone else. “Is it because of you or is it because of somebody else?” he asked.

He went on to suggest that there was no reason for Karan to feel that way now, as things had been fine between him and the unnamed person for a long time. “Right now you should not be stressed because everything is all good. It’s been good for the longest time.”

Salman then referred to a time when their relationship was not as cordial. Without naming Shah Rukh directly, he said, “At one point of time, it was not good. So, I could have understood that you were scared of me because of not you, because of Shah Rukh.” Karan laughed at the remark and denied the claim.

Salman Khan And Shah Rukh Khan’s 2008 Fight

The exchange referred to Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan fight in July 2008. The two actors reportedly had a heated argument at Katrina Kaif’s birthday party in Mumbai, an incident that was widely reported at the time.

According to media reports, the disagreement began with remarks about their respective television shows, Dus Ka Dum and Kya Aap Paanchvi Paas Se Tez Hain? The argument reportedly escalated after a comment about Salman’s alleged former girlfriend, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

Karan, who was present at the party, reportedly left with Shah Rukh and his wife, Gauri Khan, after the argument. However, there is no clear evidence that Karan caused or actively participated in the feud. His association with Shah Rukh meant that he was often mentioned in reports about the fallout.

When Salman Khan And Shah Rukh Khan Patch-Up

Salman and Shah Rukh remained estranged for years after the reported argument. Their relationship took a turn in July 2013, when the two actors shared a public hug at politician Baba Siddique’s Iftaar party.

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Salman Khan hinted that Karan Johar felt nervous around him due to Salman’s past tense equation and famous 2008 fallout with Shah Rukh Khan.

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Shreyanka Mazumdar

Shreyanka Mazumdar

Shreyanka Mazumdar is Chief Sub Editor of the entertainment team at News18. With an unbridled passion for all things Bollywood, she loves deep-diving into the glitz and glamour of the entertainment wo…Read More

First Published:

October 15, 2026, 07:45 IST

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অনুগ্রহ করে এই পোস্টটি আপনার সোশ্যাল মিডিয়ায় শেয়ার করুন।

এই বিভাগের আরও খবর
‎স্ক্যামারের ভিডিও ধারন করায় সাংবাদিকের  বিরুদ্ধে মিথ্যা মামলা,কারাগারে পাঠানোর প্রতিবাদে ভূঞাপুরে মানববন্ধন

‎স্ক্যামারের ভিডিও ধারন করায় সাংবাদিকের  বিরুদ্ধে মিথ্যা মামলা,কারাগারে পাঠানোর প্রতিবাদে ভূঞাপুরে মানববন্ধন

কালিয়াকৈরে অবৈধ আবাসিক হোটেলে অভিযান চালিয়ে নারী পুরুষ কর্তৃপক্ষ সহ ৩৯ জনকে আটক করেছে পুলিশ

কালিয়াকৈরে অবৈধ আবাসিক হোটেলে অভিযান চালিয়ে নারী পুরুষ কর্তৃপক্ষ সহ ৩৯ জনকে আটক করেছে পুলিশ

ড. ইউনূসকে হেনস্তায় বিএনপির তীব্র নিন্দা ও প্রতিবাদ

ড. ইউনূসকে হেনস্তায় বিএনপির তীব্র নিন্দা ও প্রতিবাদ

লক্ষ্মীপুরে লাইসেন্সবিহীন শিশু খাদ্য জব্দ, বেকারির ক্ষতিকর কেমিক্যাল ধ্বংস

লক্ষ্মীপুরে লাইসেন্সবিহীন শিশু খাদ্য জব্দ, বেকারির ক্ষতিকর কেমিক্যাল ধ্বংস

হারানো বা চুরি হওয়া ফোন খুঁজে পাওয়ার উপায়

হারানো বা চুরি হওয়া ফোন খুঁজে পাওয়ার উপায়

বাঁশখালীতে নিট যুবকদের দক্ষতা উন্নয়নে EARN প্রকল্পের উদ্যোগ

বাঁশখালীতে নিট যুবকদের দক্ষতা উন্নয়নে EARN প্রকল্পের উদ্যোগ

Salman Khan Hints Karan Johar Was Scared Of Him During His 2008 Fight With Shah Rukh Khan | Bollywood News
Salman Khan Hints Karan Johar Was Scared Of Him During His 2008 Fight With Shah Rukh Khan | Bollywood News
‘Got to look at luggage weight’: Shai Hope jokes after winning third Player of the Match award during this India tour | Cricket News
‘Got to look at luggage weight’: Shai Hope jokes after winning third Player of the Match award during this India tour | Cricket News
‎স্ক্যামারের ভিডিও ধারন করায় সাংবাদিকের  বিরুদ্ধে মিথ্যা মামলা,কারাগারে পাঠানোর প্রতিবাদে ভূঞাপুরে মানববন্ধন
‎স্ক্যামারের ভিডিও ধারন করায় সাংবাদিকের  বিরুদ্ধে মিথ্যা মামলা,কারাগারে পাঠানোর প্রতিবাদে ভূঞাপুরে মানববন্ধন
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কালিয়াকৈরে অবৈধ আবাসিক হোটেলে অভিযান চালিয়ে নারী পুরুষ কর্তৃপক্ষ সহ ৩৯ জনকে আটক করেছে পুলিশ
ড. ইউনূসকে হেনস্তায় বিএনপির তীব্র নিন্দা ও প্রতিবাদ
ড. ইউনূসকে হেনস্তায় বিএনপির তীব্র নিন্দা ও প্রতিবাদ
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