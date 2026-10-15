Salman Khan Hints Karan Johar Was Scared Of Him During His 2008 Fight With Shah Rukh Khan | Bollywood News

News movies bollywood Salman Khan Hints Karan Johar Was Scared Of Him During His 2008 Fight With Shah Rukh Khan

Last Updated: October 15, 2026, 07:45 IST

Salman Khan hinted at his past fallout with Shah Rukh Khan on Koffee With Karan 9 while discussing Karan Johar’s nervousness around him.

Salman Khan’s Koffee With Karan 9 Appearance Revisits His Past Rift With Shah Rukh Khan.

Salman Khan has hinted at his past fallout with Shah Rukh Khan while recalling how things were not always smooth between them. During his appearance on Koffee With Karan 9, the actor suggested that host Karan Johar may have felt nervous around him because of his equation with Shah Rukh.

The conversation began with Karan admitting that Salman made him nervous. “No one gets me more stressed, nervous, and hyper than you. I don’t know why, it hasn’t changed.”

Salman then asked whether Karan’s nervousness had something to do with their own equation or someone else. “Is it because of you or is it because of somebody else?” he asked.

He went on to suggest that there was no reason for Karan to feel that way now, as things had been fine between him and the unnamed person for a long time. “Right now you should not be stressed because everything is all good. It’s been good for the longest time.”

Salman then referred to a time when their relationship was not as cordial. Without naming Shah Rukh directly, he said, “At one point of time, it was not good. So, I could have understood that you were scared of me because of not you, because of Shah Rukh.” Karan laughed at the remark and denied the claim.

Salman Khan And Shah Rukh Khan’s 2008 Fight

The exchange referred to Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan fight in July 2008. The two actors reportedly had a heated argument at Katrina Kaif’s birthday party in Mumbai, an incident that was widely reported at the time.

According to media reports, the disagreement began with remarks about their respective television shows, Dus Ka Dum and Kya Aap Paanchvi Paas Se Tez Hain? The argument reportedly escalated after a comment about Salman’s alleged former girlfriend, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

Karan, who was present at the party, reportedly left with Shah Rukh and his wife, Gauri Khan, after the argument. However, there is no clear evidence that Karan caused or actively participated in the feud. His association with Shah Rukh meant that he was often mentioned in reports about the fallout.

When Salman Khan And Shah Rukh Khan Patch-Up

Salman and Shah Rukh remained estranged for years after the reported argument. Their relationship took a turn in July 2013, when the two actors shared a public hug at politician Baba Siddique’s Iftaar party.

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Quick Answers Powered by Ask News18 Why did Salman Khan suggest Karan Johar was scared of him on Koffee With Karan 9? Salman Khan hinted that Karan Johar felt nervous around him due to Salman’s past tense equation and famous 2008 fallout with Shah Rukh Khan. What triggered the 2008 fight between Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan? The 2008 dispute reportedly started as a heated argument at Katrina Kaif’s birthday party regarding their television shows and an escalating remark about Salman’s former girlfriend, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. When did Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan finally patch up? After remaining estranged for years following their 2008 altercation, Salman and Shah Rukh publicly reconciled by sharing a hug at Baba Siddique’s Iftaar party in July 2013. Powered by Ask News18

About the Author Shreyanka Mazumdar Shreyanka Mazumdar is Chief Sub Editor of the entertainment team at News18. With an unbridled passion for all things Bollywood, she loves deep-diving into the glitz and glamour of the entertainment wo…Read More

First Published: October 15, 2026, 07:45 IST