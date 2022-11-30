বুধবার , ৩০ নভেম্বর ২০২২ | ১৫ই অগ্রহায়ণ, ১৪২৯ বঙ্গাব্দ
Salman Khan Looks Dapper In Suit At An Award Show; Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar, More Also Attend

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
নভেম্বর ৩০, ২০২২ ৬:২৫ পূর্বাহ্ণ
salamana


All eyes were on superstar Salman Khan as the Tiger 3 actor was all suited up as he turned up to an award show in Abu Dhabi. Needless to say, the actor looked handsome as he posed for the paparazzi at the event. With Salman, many other celebs like Varun Dhawan, Farah Khan, Farhan Akhtar, and Karan Johar too graced the starry event.

For the event, Salman paired a green shirt with a grey pantsuit. The actor took his fans’ breath away with his latest appearance. Take a look at the actor’s look for the night. The Wanted actor along with others were present in Abu Dhabi for IIFA Awards 2022.

whatsapp image 2022 11 29 at 9.24.27 pm
Salman Khan looks dapper in grey pant suit at IIFA Awards. (Image: Viral Bhayani)
whatsapp image 2022 11 29 at 9.24.30 pm
Salman Khan stuns everyone with his stylish appearance at the red carpet. (Image: Viral Bhayani)
whatsapp image 2022 11 29 at 9.24.40 pm
Salman Khan poses for the paps. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

Varun Dhawan posed with Jugg Jugg Jeeyo filmmaker Karan Johar and Badshah at the event:

whatsapp image 2022 11 29 at 9.25.15 pm
Varun Dhawan poses with Karan Johar and Badshah. (Image: Viral Bhayani)
whatsapp image 2022 11 29 at 9.25.12 pm
Farah Khan looks smart in maroon pant suit. (Image: Viral Bhayani)
whatsapp image 2022 11 29 at 9.25.09 pm
Farah Khan and Karan Johar sere as the hosts for the show. (Image: Viral Bhayani)
whatsapp image 2022 11 29 at 9.25.10 pm
Farhan Akhtar looks handsome in smart casuals. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

Varun looked uber cool dressed in an interesting T-shirt with pop-corn tub print. The actor even howled for the paparazzi as he promoted his upcoming film titled Bhediya.

whatsapp image 2022 11 29 at 9.25.40 pm
Varun Dhawan howls like a fox as he promotes Bhediya at the red carpet. (Image: Viral Bhayani)
whatsapp image 2022 11 29 at 9.25.36 pm
Varun Dhawan’s look for the night. (Image: Viral Bhayani)
whatsapp image 2022 11 29 at 9.25.30 pm
Karan Johar makes heads turn at IIFA awards. (Image: Viral Bhayani)
whatsapp image 2022 11 29 at 9.25.22 pm 1
Badshah presented himself in a colourful shirt and black pants. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

Also in attendance were singers Sunidhi Chauhan and Amit Trivedi. Sunidhi looked hot in a stylish shimmery white ensemble. On the other hand, Amit looked suave in pantsuit.

whatsapp image 2022 11 29 at 9.25.24 pm
Sunidhi poses at the red carpet. (Image: Viral Bhayani)
whatsapp image 2022 11 29 at 9.25.27 pm
Sunidhi Chauhan posing with Amit Trivedi. (Image: Viral Bhayani)
whatsapp image 2022 11 29 at 9.25.04 pm
Salman Khan, Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar, Farah Khan, Sunidhi Chauhan in one frame as they hold huge trophy. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

The IIFA Awards, which recognise the best Hindi films and actors from the previous year, are usually held in a different city every year but returned to Abu Dhabi for the second year in a row next year. Spread across two days, celebrations began with IIFA Rocks, an evening dedicated to musical performances, followed by the main awards gala the following night.

Dubai has hosted the event, in 2006, and so has Bangkok, New York, Colombo, Amsterdam, Madrid, Florida, Kuala Lumpur and Macau.

Read all the Latest Movies News here



Source link

