Salman Khan Looks Dashing In Blue, Poses With Niece Alizeh Agnihotri At Anant-Radhika Engagement

Bollywood stars gathered at Antilia on Thursday night for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s engagement. From Shah Rukh Khan to Katrina Kaif, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan, several celebrities were snapped by the paparazzi as they arrived for the grand ceremony. Salman Khan was no different.

Salman Khan was snapped arriving at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s engagement. He was accompanied by his niece Alizeh Agnihotri, daughter of Atul Agnihotri and Alvira Khan. Salman kept his look simple yet dashing. He sported a blue kurta pajama and looked dapper as always. On the other hand, Alizeh looked prettiest in a glittery white lehenga which had silver work on it. Check out the pictures here:

On the work front, Salman Khan will be next seen in Tiger 3 along with Katrina Kaif. The film is slated for an April release. Besides this, Khan will also be seen in Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan for a never-seen-before action sequence. He has also been shooting for Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan along with Pooja Hegde and Shehnaaz Gill. Not just this, but Salman is currently also hosting Bigg Boss 16.

On the other hand, Alizeh has already started shooting for her debut project. As reported by India Today, the star kid has been roped in by award-winning director Soumendra Padhi for his yet-to-be-titled film, which is likely to release this year. In an interview in 2019, Alizeh’s father Atul Agnihotri was asked about his daughter’s Bollywood debut when he had said, “My children have seen their family in the film business so they have seen our ups and downs so they know what the package is all about, they know the dynamics. I hope they encash that.”

