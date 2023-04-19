Salman Khan ‘Personally Called’ DSP for Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan; Latter Recalls ‘He Said, Devi…’

On Tuesday (April 18), the makers of Salman Khan starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan dropped the seventh song in the album. Titled Lets Dance Chotu Motu, it features rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh along with Salman, Venkatesh Daggubati, Pooja Hegde, Bhumika Chawla, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari and Vinali Bhatnagar. Interestingly, it is the second song in the album to be crooned by Salman after the love ballad, Jee Rahe The Hum. Composed by Devi Sri Prasad (DSP), the song also has vocals by him and Neha Bhasin with a rap portion by Yo Yo.

Lets Dance Chotu Motu marks DSP’s fourth collaboration with Salman after Dhinka Chika (Ready; 2011), Naacho Re (Jai Ho; 2014) and Seeti Maar (Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai; 2021). In an exclusive interaction with News18, DSP talks about working with the superstar and how it always makes for a memorable experience. “I always have a great time whenever I compose for Salman bhai and he’s one person who always had a great amount of love and trusts for my work right since Dhinka Chika. He has called me to compose some or the other song in most of his films. We had great fun when we did Seeti Maar and Jai Ho. We have a great bond and he’s definitely very special,” he tells us.

DSP is confident that much like their previous collaborations, Lets Dance Chotu Motu is also sure to strike a chord with kids. “For Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, he called me up and said, ‘Devi, I want a fun dance number.’ The idea of the song, in itself, is very catchy. It’s a fun dance number, and all the kids are going to love it. We all know that they easily pick up his songs and dance along with him,” shares the Jigelu Rani (Rangasthalam; 2018) and Oo Antava (Pushpa: The Rise; 2021) hit-maker.

Be it Oh Oh Jaane Jaana (Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya; 1998), Tere Mast Mast Do Nain (Dabangg; 2010), or Jumme Ki Raat Hai (Kick; 2014), Salman has belted out some iconic dance steps that have remained etched in the minds of the audience till date. And DSP believes that his hook step in Lets Dance Chotu Motu will become an interesting addition to the list of his most memorable dance numbers. Lauding Salman’s moves, he states, “His hook steps are always a rage and they go viral – be it Dhinka Chika, Seeti Maar, Swag Se Swagat or his signature Dabangg step. He has done a couple of hook steps in this song from Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan too. We had a great time working on the song. I’m sure everyone is going to love it. I’m looking forward to the release of the film.”

Having composed for a plethora of popular Telugu and Tamil films, DSP made his debut in Bollywood with Ready. His Hindi songs for Pushpa: The Rise took the internet by storm. And last year, he composed for films like Ajay Devgn’s Drishyam 2 and Ranveer Singh’s Cirkus. Quiz him if composing in a language that isn’t his mother tongue becomes a challenge and DSP explains, “Hindi has never been a problem for me. I understand it very well even though my speaking ability isn’t very strong. But I think I can make people understand what I’m trying to say. So, deciding the lyrics has never been tough.”

A Salman Khan Film production, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is directed by Farhad Samji. It is slated to release on April 21. ​

