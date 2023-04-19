বুধবার , ১৯ এপ্রিল ২০২৩ | ৬ই বৈশাখ, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. আন্তর্জাতিক
  4. ক্যারিয়ার
  5. খেলাধুলা
  6. জাতীয়
  7. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  8. ধর্ম
  9. নারী ও শিশু
  10. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  11. প্রযুক্তি
  12. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  13. বহি বিশ্ব
  14. বাংলাদেশ
  15. বিনোদন
  /  বিনোদন

Salman Khan ‘Personally Called’ DSP for Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan; Latter Recalls ‘He Said, Devi…’

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
এপ্রিল ১৯, ২০২৩ ১১:৩৬ পূর্বাহ্ণ
salman khan 1 2


Salman Khan in the song Lets Dance Chotu Motu.
taboola.com,1209195,DIRECT,c228e6794e811952 spotx.tv,71451,RESELLER spotxchange.com,71451,RESELLER pubmatic.com,156307,RESELLER appnexus.com,3364,RESELLER indexexchange.com,183756,RESELLER contextweb.com,560382,RESELLER tremorhub.com,z87wm,RESELLER rubiconproject.com,16698,RESELLER openx.com,539154393,RESELLER freewheel.tv,799921,RESELLER smartadserver.com,3563,RESELLER beachfront.com,13749,RESELLER emxdgt.com,1643,RESELLER improvedigital.com,1577,RESELLER video.unrulymedia.com,1166984029,RESELLER inmobi.com,a985e39014a94721a8e97c929d32ef9d,RESELLER pubnative.net,1007180,RESELLER smaato.com,1100047487,RESELLER synacor.com,82376,RESELLER sonobi.com,9a1db44c9c,RESELLER yahoo.com,59189,RESELLER imds.tv,82376,RESELLER yahoo.com,59177,RESELLER vidoomy.com,2717565,RESELLER

Salman Khan in the song Lets Dance Chotu Motu.

Music composer Devi Sri Prasad opened up about working on Lets Dance Chotu Motu for Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

On Tuesday (April 18), the makers of Salman Khan starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan dropped the seventh song in the album. Titled Lets Dance Chotu Motu, it features rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh along with Salman, Venkatesh Daggubati, Pooja Hegde, Bhumika Chawla, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari and Vinali Bhatnagar. Interestingly, it is the second song in the album to be crooned by Salman after the love ballad, Jee Rahe The Hum. Composed by Devi Sri Prasad (DSP), the song also has vocals by him and Neha Bhasin with a rap portion by Yo Yo.

Lets Dance Chotu Motu marks DSP’s fourth collaboration with Salman after Dhinka Chika (Ready; 2011), Naacho Re (Jai Ho; 2014) and Seeti Maar (Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai; 2021). In an exclusive interaction with News18, DSP talks about working with the superstar and how it always makes for a memorable experience. “I always have a great time whenever I compose for Salman bhai and he’s one person who always had a great amount of love and trusts for my work right since Dhinka Chika. He has called me to compose some or the other song in most of his films. We had great fun when we did Seeti Maar and Jai Ho. We have a great bond and he’s definitely very special,” he tells us.

DSP is confident that much like their previous collaborations, Lets Dance Chotu Motu is also sure to strike a chord with kids. “For Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, he called me up and said, ‘Devi, I want a fun dance number.’ The idea of the song, in itself, is very catchy. It’s a fun dance number, and all the kids are going to love it. We all know that they easily pick up his songs and dance along with him,” shares the Jigelu Rani (Rangasthalam; 2018) and Oo Antava (Pushpa: The Rise; 2021) hit-maker.

Be it Oh Oh Jaane Jaana (Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya; 1998), Tere Mast Mast Do Nain (Dabangg; 2010), or Jumme Ki Raat Hai (Kick; 2014), Salman has belted out some iconic dance steps that have remained etched in the minds of the audience till date. And DSP believes that his hook step in Lets Dance Chotu Motu will become an interesting addition to the list of his most memorable dance numbers. Lauding Salman’s moves, he states, “His hook steps are always a rage and they go viral – be it Dhinka Chika, Seeti Maar, Swag Se Swagat or his signature Dabangg step. He has done a couple of hook steps in this song from Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan too. We had a great time working on the song. I’m sure everyone is going to love it. I’m looking forward to the release of the film.”

Having composed for a plethora of popular Telugu and Tamil films, DSP made his debut in Bollywood with Ready. His Hindi songs for Pushpa: The Rise took the internet by storm. And last year, he composed for films like Ajay Devgn’s Drishyam 2 and Ranveer Singh’s Cirkus. Quiz him if composing in a language that isn’t his mother tongue becomes a challenge and DSP explains, “Hindi has never been a problem for me. I understand it very well even though my speaking ability isn’t very strong. But I think I can make people understand what I’m trying to say. So, deciding the lyrics has never been tough.”

A Salman Khan Film production, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is directed by Farhad Samji. It is slated to release on April 21. ​

Read all the Latest Movies News and Entertainment News here

titas chowdhury
Titas Chowdhury

Titas Chowdhury, senior sub-editor at News18, lives for and writes about cinema and 90s music. Interviewing celebrities, writing about latest trends iRead More



Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

Kulfi 1
Tasty Kulfi: ঢংঢং করে ঘণ্টা বাজলেই ছেলে-বুড়ো ছুটছে, ৫ টাকার মটকা কুলফির কামাল
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
image 87079 1681812461
বঙ্গবাজারে অগ্নিকান্ডে ক্ষতিগ্রস্তদের ৯ কোটি টাকা ঈদ উপহার দিলেন প্রধানমন্ত্রী
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
wm coldstorage1
শুটকির হিমাগারে বিস্ফোরণ-আগুন, আহত ৪
বাংলাদেশ
1681882741 photo
IPL 2023: Spidercam gets too close for comfort, again | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
website ban
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
1662137428 photo
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
1648731625 photo

Lewis Hamilton says he has struggled mentally and emotionally | Racing News

 untitled design 2021 12 26t164214.656

India’s Laughter Champion Announced, Fans Ask ‘Is The Kapil Sharma Show Ending?’

 Custom Day

আজ আন্তর্জাতিক কাস্টমস দিবস | ডিএমপি নিউজ

 bord sova

চলতি সপ্তাহে ১৪ কোম্পানির বোর্ড সভা – Corporate Sangbad

 wm al aqsa1

আল আকসা মসজিদে সংঘর্ষ, বহু ফিলিস্তিনি আহত

 1624435290 tg

How to Take Care of Your Physical Health in a Post Covid-19 World

 1611819311 amitabh bachchan 25

Amitabh Bachchan Buys Rs 31 Crore Duplex in Mumbai’s Andheri

 received 575299850138421

চামড়া শিল্প রক্ষায় সরকার ব্যর্থতার পরিচয় দিচ্ছে : বাংলাদেশ ন্যাপ

 wm dhaka university logo

রোববার খুলছে ঢাবির গ্রন্থাগার, সীমিত পরিসরে চলবে পরিবহন

 wm Mayor Arif sylhet 32 April 2022

ভ্যানচালককে বেত্রাঘাত, সমালোচনার মুখে সিসিক মেয়র আরিফ