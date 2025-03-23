Advertise here
রবিবার , ২৩ মার্চ ২০২৫
  বিনোদন

Salman Khan Poses With Eknath Shinde, Deputy CM Pulls Him Closer For A Photo, Video Goes Viral | Watch

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
মার্চ ২৩, ২০২৫ ৮:৪৩ পূর্বাহ্ণ
Salman Khan Poses With Eknath Shinde, Deputy CM Pulls Him Closer For A Photo, Video Goes Viral | Watch

Anurag Thakur hosted a T20 cricket match in Mumbai for the TB Mukt Bharat campaign. Leaders XI played against Actors XI, with Salman Khan, Eknath Shinde, and Arjun Kapoor attending.

While the IPL dominates the spotlight, another exciting sporting event took place in Mumbai on Saturday, attracting some big names from both Bollywood and politics.

BJP MP Anurag Singh Thakur hosted a friendly T20 cricket match at the MCA Cricket Stadium in Mumbai, aiming to raise awareness for the TB Mukt Bharat campaign. The match saw the Leaders XI, captained by Anurag Thakur, face off against the Actors XI, led by Suniel Shetty. The event was attended by several prominent figures, including Maharashtra Governor CP Radhakrishnan, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, actor Salman Khan, MPs Supriya Sule, Arvind Sawant, and former MP Pritam Munde.

Pictures and videos from the event are circulating online, with one particular clip gaining the most attention – featuring Salman Khan and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

A video of Salman Khan and Eknath Shinde is going viral on the internet. In the clip, Salman, dressed in a blue T-shirt, is seen posing beside Eknath Shinde, who playfully pulls him closer, making the actor smile. The Deputy CM then holds Salman’s arm and gestures for him to sit beside him, adding to the light-hearted moment.

Actor Arjun Kapoor, who was present at the event, appreciating it and said, “Entertainment, politics, and sports are the pillars to get any kind of message across. So, it feels great that all of us can come together for such an important medical cause.

Actor Arjun Rampal, too, was present at the event. He said, as quoted by IANS, “I think the initiative is great. It is a very important initiative by the Prime Minister. Anurag Thakur informed me that 28% of our population has become victims of TB. So, it is crucial to spread awareness about this. I hope the message reaches everyone, and we are able to realize the dream of a TB-free India by 2025.”

