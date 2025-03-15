Salman Khan Rocks Clean-Shaven Look, Exudes Swag As He Is Spotted Post Sikandar Dubbing | Video

Last Updated: March 15, 2025, 22:18 IST

Salman Khan is gearing up for the release of his highly-anticipated film Sikandar, co-starring Rashmika Mandanna.

Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Sikandar will release in theatres this Eid.

Salman Khan was spotted by the paparazzi in Mumbai, as he exited post dubbing for his upcoming film Sikandar. The Bollywood superstar, who officially wrapped up A. R Murugadoss’ highly awaited action thriller film, shaved off his beard after concluding the shoot. Now, Salman was seen rocking his clean-shaven look as she exited post the dubbing session.

Salman Khan looked dapper in a blue and white checkered t-shirt layered with a black and white checkered jacket, paired with baggy denim jeans. He had a black cap on, and wore black sneakers as he quickly made his way to the car after the dubbing session. The superstar exuded swag, and as the paparazzi lauded his new look, Salman acknowledged them with a nod before stepping inside the car. He was flanked by his security, and as the paps excitedly yelled, “Hit hai film!” Salman nodded and politely thanked them. Check out the video below!

The video left fans even more excited about Sikandar. One fan commented, “Bhai ka New look..ek number hai,” while another one wrote, “Next blockbuster 2025.” A third comment read, “Jalwa Hai Bhai Ka.”

Salman Khan recently completed the final leg of the shoot in Mumbai amidst the presence of co-star Rashmika Mandanna, director A R Murugadoss and producer Sajid Nadiadwala. The highlight of the day was that Khan shaved off his beard- a first for him post the film’s shoot to mark the wrap.

Sources close to the production revealed, “It was a patch-work sequence between Salman and Rashmika in Bandra, and the team finished the shoot around 8:30 PM. Right after the shoot, Salman cleaned his beard, which he had been keeping for his look in Sikandar. In real life, Salman always prefers a clean-shaven look.”

While the principal shoot for Sikandar wrapped up in January, the team filmed some patch-work scenes and a promotional song in the following days. The final prints of Sikandar will be completed in the next few days, thus beginning the countdown for Sikandar’s theatrical release. The film is set to release this Eid.