রবিবার , ৩০ অক্টোবর ২০২২ | ১৪ই কার্তিক, ১৪২৯ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. আন্তর্জাতিক
  4. ক্যারিয়ার
  5. খেলাধুলা
  6. জাতীয়
  7. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  8. ধর্ম
  9. নারী ও শিশু
  10. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  11. প্রযুক্তি
  12. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  13. বহি বিশ্ব
  14. বাংলাদেশ
  15. বিনোদন
  /  বিনোদন

Salman Khan Says ‘No Elimination’ This Week; Gautam Vig Is Captain

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
অক্টোবর ৩০, ২০২২ ২:১১ পূর্বাহ্ণ
bigg boss 16 gautam vig salman khan


Bigg Boss 16 is giving us a full dose of daily entertainment, with contestants spicing things up with their intense fights, funny banters and showmance inside the house. In today’s weekend ka Vaar, host Salman Khan gave Gautam a chance to become the captain of the house once again. Salman said that to earn the power, he would have to give up the ration of the house and Gautam did what was right for him. The actor-model decided to give up the entire ration of the house and selected the captaincy.

Gautam’s decision irked his fellow contestants including his ladylove Soundarya Sharma who gave him an earful for his move. Notably, Soundarya had sacrificed ration for Gautam in the last episode in order to make him the captain. So, it came as a surprise when Soundarya seemed unhappy with Gautam’s move today. After housemates had a knee-jerk reaction, Gautam thought of reversing his decision. However, Bigg Boss simply refused and asked him to submit all the ration in the store room. Bigg Boss later sent his men inside the house to collect the ration.

WEEK 4
Nominations Abdu Rozik, Gori Nagori, Gautam Vig, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Soundarya Sharma, Tina Datta and Shiv Thakare.
House Captain Gautam Vig
Tasks Salman Khan asks Gautam to choose between captaincy and ration.
Results Gautam chooses captaincy.
Notes
Twists
Exits No elimination

Sajid Khan, who remains relatively low-key in the game, got super mad at Gautam for giving up the ration for his captaincy. He even attempted to charge at Gautam, but fellow housemates stopped him. Gautam has become the second-time captain in the house. Earlier, he defeated Shiv Thakare in the captaincy task.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan announced that there was no elimination this week. Salman said he wanted everyone to stay in the game this week and starve. “Sab ke sab bhooke maro ek hafte (All of you, die of hunger),” Salman told housemates. The nominated contestants included Abdu Rozik, Gori Nagori, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Soundarya Sharma, Tina Datta, Shiv Thakare, and Gautam Vig. Before announcing this, Salman pranked with housemates that Abdu has been eliminated from the show. He asked Abdu Rozik to come out of the house, leaving all the contestants shocked. On hearing the same, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia broke into tears. However, Salman later revealed that he was only joking and everyone’s safe this week.

Read all the Latest Movies News here



Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

1667078101 photo
Messi inspires PSG to 4-3 win over Troyes | Football News
খেলাধুলা
belly fat
Weight Loss Tips: পেটের মেদ ঝরবে তরতরিয়ে! সপ্তাহে একবারও অন্তত যদি এই খাবারগুলো পাতে পড়ে
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
bigg boss 16 gautam vig salman khan
Salman Khan Says ‘No Elimination’ This Week; Gautam Vig Is Captain
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
এই পন্থা অবলমম্বন করুন অতি সহজেই কমবে বিদ্যুতের বিল, অতি সহজেই কমবে বিদ্যুতের বিল ৷ The Tips can be used the power savings tips will make people very very happy. – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Slower Masturbation Techniques, Increased Foreplay Can Help Men with Problems of Premature Ejaculation, Writes Expert
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
aksdhasd
Kartik Aaryan Obliges Fan With Selfies As He Gets Spotted In The City; Watch Video
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

সর্বশেষ - বিনোদন

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - বিনোদন

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
1626055826 anushka virat

Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli Enjoy Family Picnic as Daughter Vamika Turns 6 Months Old

 wm monjuri1

যুক্তরাষ্ট্রে উচ্চশিক্ষার সুযোগ বিষয়ে ইউজিসিতে সেমিনার

 untitled design 2 106

Try These DIY Nail Masks to Get Healthy and Shiny Nails

 Olid 4

দেশপ্রেমের আলোকবর্তিকা মওলানা ভাসানী 

 wm Kamala Harris

পোল্যান্ডে কমলা হ্যারিস

 wm romzankadyrov1

ইউক্রেনে পিছু হটছে রুশ সেনারা, কাদিরভের অসন্তোষ

 WhatsApp will delete your account

এন্ড-টু-এন্ড এনক্রিপশন আদতে কী | what is end to end encryption and how it works pb – News18 Bangla

 01 3 20210321111340

আজ লেনদেনের শীর্ষে বেক্সিমকো লিমিটেড

 1664363870 photo

F1: Hamilton says failure to win this season ‘not end of the world’ | Racing News

 suhana ananya shanaya

Star Kids Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor Sizzle in Sexy Bikinis, See Their Underwater Video