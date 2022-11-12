শনিবার , ১২ নভেম্বর ২০২২ | ২৭শে কার্তিক, ১৪২৯ বঙ্গাব্দ
Salman Khan Says Shiv Thakare ‘Triggered’ Archana Gautam, His Actions Were ‘Pre Planned…’

salm


The moment of truth is finally here! Bigg Boss 16 host Salman Khan is going to take the case of Shiv Thakare and Archana Gautam after their big fight in the house, post which the latter had to take an exit from the show. In a new promo of Bigg Boss 16, Salman Khan is seen talking about the duo’s rift. While Salman Khan said Archana was wrong in whatever she did, at the same time, he blamed Shiv Thakare for ‘triggering’ her by using specific words.

In the new video posted on Bigg Boss’ official Twitter handle, Salman is seen saying, “Whatever Archana did was wrong, but was Shiv correct? Shiv understood that she was triggered by words like ‘Didi’ and her political party.” Salman further expressed that this was “pre-planned, and cleverly executed.” Shiv interrupts to say that his intention was to get Archana quite. Salman gets back to him and warns ,”Do you want me to give you a dose? because your memory is getting very weak.”

Check out the video here:

Previously in Bigg Boss 16, a major fight broke out between Shiv Thakare and Archana Gautam. It all started when Tina Datta accused Archana of stealing and hiding sugar and tissue papers for herself. As the housemates began questioning Archana over her actions, Shiv Thakare also jumped into the argument and all hell broke loose.

As Shiv confronted Archana for her actions, Archana got very angry given her animosity with Shiv. Archana made some comments about Shiv and the latter took at dig at her and instigated her by making some personal comments about didi and losing elections.

This infuriated Archana to a great extent. Archana warned Shiv not to make personal remarks about her. But Shiv didn’t budge. Archana then lost her cool and grabbed Shiv by his neck and scratched him with her nails. Housemates were agitated by Archana’s violent behaviour with Shiv and asked Bigg Boss to take stringent action against Archana.

Shiv got visible bruises on his neck which the housemates highlighted in front of the cameras. They demanded Archana should be evicted from the house or they will leave the show. Later, Soundarya Sharma, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta told Archana that she made a mistake and asked her apologise to Shiv. But Shiv and other housemates were not in a mood to forgive Archana.

As a result, Bigg Boss asked Shiv to the confession room and asked him to decide whether to evict Archana from the house or let the audience vote decide her fate. Shiv decides to evict Archana who cries and pleads to Shiv to change his decision but all in vain.

Show’s host Salman Khan will be talking about the same in tonight’s Weekend Ka Vaar epsiode.

