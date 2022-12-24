Salman Khan Slams Shalin Bhanot, MC Stan; Sajid Khan Breaks Down

Bigg Boss 16: It was a dramatic Friday Ka Vaar episode as Salman Khan pulled up MC Stan and Shalin Bhanot over using abusive language in the Bigg Boss house. Things also got emotional as Sajid Khan reunited with his Housefull actor and friend Riteish Deshmukh along with Genelia Deshmukh. To top it off, there was also a massive clash between Shalin Bhanot and Soundarya Sharma.

Let’s dive into the fight first. Shalin and Soundarya got involved in a battle of words first thing in the morning in the kitchen. Their verbal fight resulted in Shalin cursing Soundarya. None of the house members got involved in the fight.

They were clearly not done with their fight through the day. During a task titled galatfahmi, Shalin pointed finger at Soundarya, calling her behaviour ‘caricaturish’. In return, Soundarya called Shalin ‘desperate’. While the housemates were busy with their own fights, Sajid was seen getting emotional in the episode.

Salman Khan hosted Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh on the show on Fridays. They were on the show to promote Ritesih’s directorial debut Ved. The Marathi film also features a special dance number by Salman.

Viewers would remember that Sajid and Riteish have collaborated on many projects. These include Darna Zaroori Hai, Heyy Babyy, Housefull, Housefull 2, and Humshakals. They also hosted a talk show titled Yaaron Ki Baraat. Sajid Khan and Riteish exchange an emotional hug. The filmmaker also confessed that he missed Riteish and got teary-eyed. After their emotional reunion, Sajid and Riteish entertained the house with their role plays as Sajida and Rashida.

But the biggest highlight of the night was Salman slamming Shalin and MC Stan. Salman questioned them for hurling abuses at each other earlier this week. The Bigg Boss 16 host schooled them for their behaviour. While MC Stan appeared to have accepted his mistake, Shalin was not done arguing. After a number of back and forths, Shalin caved and he joined Stan to apologise to Salman.

However, Stan and Shalin weren’t the only ones schooled. Tina was also put in the spotlight. Salman pointed out that nothing much has changed since her return to the BB house. He also pulls her up for making a deal about Stan nominating her.

