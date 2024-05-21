মঙ্গলবার , ২১ মে ২০২৪ | ৭ই জ্যৈষ্ঠ, ১৪৩১ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. ক্যারিয়ার
  4. খেলাধুলা
  5. জাতীয়
  6. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  7. ধর্ম
  8. নারী ও শিশু
  9. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  10. প্রযুক্তি
  11. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  12. বহি বিশ্ব
  13. বাংলাদেশ
  14. বিনোদন
  15. মতামত
  /  বিনোদন

Salman Khan Was NOT Affected Much By Breakup With Sangeeta Bijlani, Pradeep Rawat Makes BIG Claim

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
মে ২১, ২০২৪ ১২:৪৮ পূর্বাহ্ণ
salman khan and sangeeta bijlani 2024 05 972f496f4d311b69e009727b9a4900fb


Actors Salman Khan and Sangeeta Bijlani had dated for about eight years.

Actors Salman Khan and Sangeeta Bijlani had dated for about eight years.

Salman Khan and Sangeeta Bijlani started dating in 1986. The two were in a serious relationship for eight years before they called it quits.

Actor Pradeep Rawat, who has worked with Salman Khan in films like Tiger Zinda Hai, Baaghi: A Rebel for Love, and others, has opened up about his relationship with the Bollywood superstar. Pradeep was once a part of Salman’s “inner circle” and closely witnessed his break-up with actors Somy Ali and Sangeeta Bijlani.

During an interaction with Siddharth Kannan, Pradeep spoke at length about how Salman left both Somy and Sangeeta “heartbroken” after the break-ups, and also shared why he gradually distanced himself from Salman’s inner circle.

“Salman Khan wasn’t affected much. Somy Ali was affected a lot by their break-up. Salman is so good-looking that he doesn’t have a dearth of options. They were my friends and we would sit together, eat together… both of them would tell me their side of the story,” he said in the interview.

When asked about Sangeeta Bijlani’s reaction after her breakup with Salman, Pradeep Rawat said, “Obviously, Sangeeta was affected more. Who would want to lose a human being like Salman?” In response to whether Salman was a heartbreaker, he said, “Sometimes things happen unknowingly and there were some misunderstandings. Salman is a very clean and neat-hearted person; he cannot hurt anyone.”

Explaining the reason behind distancing himself from Salman’s inner circle, the Sarfarosh actor said, “I didn’t meet Salman for years because I thought that if I stayed with him for a long time then his bodyguard Shera wouldn’t have a place. I would end up as his bodyguard. I thought I wouldn’t be able to achieve anything if I remained in this comfort. So, I slowly came out of Salman’s inner circle.”

In the same interview, Pradeep also revealed that director AR Murugadoss originally wanted to cast Salman in Ghajini. Ghajini starred Aamir Khan and Asin in lead roles and became a blockbuster. The strong and gripping storyline with major twists and the actor’s stellar performance earned accolades from viewers and critics. It is a Hindi remake of a Tamil movie of the same name. The Tamil version starred Suriya, Asin and Nayanthara.

shrishti mugshot 2023 11 7bb105a564bf90c8f65ef71be2fe2958
Shrishti Negi

Shrishti Negi is a journalist with over eight years of experience in the media industry. She leads the Entertainment desk at News18.com. She writes brRead More



Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

Rana das
‘মুক্তিযুদ্ধ করেছি ঐক্য পরিষদ গঠন করার জন্য নয়’
বাংলাদেশ
1716231054 photo
You cannot command or demand respect, it has to be earned: MS Dhoni | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা
salman khan and sangeeta bijlani 2024 05 972f496f4d311b69e009727b9a4900fb
Salman Khan Was NOT Affected Much By Breakup With Sangeeta Bijlani, Pradeep Rawat Makes BIG Claim
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
BASIS Installation Program Salman F Rahman 20 05 2024
আইসিটি খাতে কর অব্যাহতি বহাল থাকার আশাবাদ সালমান এফ রহমানের
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
website ban
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
1662137428 photo
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
wm CTG University 2021

চবি ছাত্রলীগের নেতা হতে ১৪০০ জনের আবেদন জমা!

 Whatsapp 10

WhatsApp Channel ফলো করা বা খুঁজে পাওয়া এখন আরও সহজ! আসছে নতুন আপডেট

 pjimage 8 1

Vidya Balan to Work With Laxman Utekar and Dinesh Vijan in Next Project: Report

 1683094972 photo

Hardik Pandya: We lost because I could not get my rhythm after GT vs DC Match | Cricket News

 download 7 1

বোদায় করতোয়া নদীতে পড়ে এক শিশুর মৃত্যু

 pjimage 36

Top Celebrity Picks to Flaunt This Festive Season

 wm Mirza Fakhrul 25 May 2020

আইনমন্ত্রী জ্ঞানপাপীর পরিচয় দিচ্ছেন: ফখরুল

 wm jubolig

যুবলীগের নেতৃত্বে সারাদেশে প্রায় ৩ লাখ বৃক্ষরোপণ

 1622743406 pjimage 1

It’s Bigger, Sleeker, Meaner and Quirkier

 fighter review hrithik roshan deepika padukone 2024 01 31eeb7e3a78b3dcbf511dfe61573e791

Hrithik Roshan Charges Rs 85 Crores For Fighter, Deepika Padukone Gets Paid Rs 20 Crores: Report