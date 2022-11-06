রবিবার , ৬ নভেম্বর ২০২২ | ২১শে কার্তিক, ১৪২৯ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. আন্তর্জাতিক
  4. ক্যারিয়ার
  5. খেলাধুলা
  6. জাতীয়
  7. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  8. ধর্ম
  9. নারী ও শিশু
  10. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  11. প্রযুক্তি
  12. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  13. বহি বিশ্ব
  14. বাংলাদেশ
  15. বিনোদন
  /  বিনোদন

Salman Khan Welcomes Sonakshi, Huma; Archana, Gautam Turn Her Fun Dream Into Reality

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
নভেম্বর ৬, ২০২২ ২:৩৩ পূর্বাহ্ণ
akjsdajsd


Bigg Boss 16 has become one of the most-watched shows on the telly screen since the day of its launch. The content for the present season is very entertaining and people are enjoying various angles shown between the contestants. The present season of the show comprises some very popular names in the entertainment industry including Gautam Singh Vig, Priyanka Choudhary, Sajid Khan, Shalin Bhanot, Tina Datta, Sumbul Touqeer, among others. During the Shanivaar Ka Vaar episode, Salman Khan welcomed the star cast of Double XL -Sonakshi Sinha, Huma Qureshi, Zaheer Iqbal and Mahat Raghavendra.

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO

Salman Khan welcomed the Double XL star cast on the show and they even danced to the song of the film along with the four stars. Later on the actors get to conversate with housemates. Huma complements Archana Gautam and says she likes her game. On the other hand, Sonakshi compliments the housemates and tells them Bigg Boss has been her favourite.

The housemates give the contestants a task to recreate dialogues with big dentures in their mouths. Sonakshi compliments Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta and tells them that they look cute together. She, later on, asks them to recreate their fight scene with dentures on, which left everyone in splits.

Next, Huma tells Archana that she is doing really well and is making the residents of Merut proud. Then, Huma asks her to recreate the ‘Mor bana dungi’ dialogue which makes everyone laugh. Salman Khan asks Gautam and Archana to fulfil her funny dream, but with the dentures in their mouth. Salman says that Archana dreamt of her husband to hold her in the kitchen. Gautam and Archana hilariously create the scene.

Meanwhile, Double XL also has a cameo by popular cricketer Shikhar Dhawan. The movie was released across the big screens in the country on November 4. Additionally, Huma is also looking forward to her OTT release Monica O My Darling which also stars Rajkummar Rao, Radhika Apte, and more. Sonakshi Sinha, on the other hand, is looking forward to star in a film titled A Girl In The Yellow Suitcase which will be helmed by Ashim Ahluwalia.

Read all the Latest Movies News here



Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

akjsdajsd
Salman Khan Welcomes Sonakshi, Huma; Archana, Gautam Turn Her Fun Dream Into Reality
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
malware
android-virus-targets-18-indian-banks-can-steal-credit-card-cvv-pin-and-key-details | অ্যানড্রয়েড ফোনে ফিরেছে ভয়ঙ্কর ভাইরাস, অসতর্ক হলেই খালি হবে ব্যাঙ্ক অ্যাকাউন্ট – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Barishal Ishrak Case 5 November 2022
ইশরাকসহ বিএনপির শতাধিক নেতাকর্মীর বিরুদ্ধে মামলা
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
received 651387973328079
কর্ণফুলীতে প্রহরীকে কোপানোর ঘটনায় কিশোর গ্যাংয়ের বিরুদ্ধে মামলা
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Slower Masturbation Techniques, Increased Foreplay Can Help Men with Problems of Premature Ejaculation, Writes Expert
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
aksdhasd
Kartik Aaryan Obliges Fan With Selfies As He Gets Spotted In The City; Watch Video
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

সর্বশেষ - বিনোদন

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - বিনোদন

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
received 5808396672514011

আনোয়ারায় খেলার মাঠে শিক্ষকের মৃত্যু

 1635500261 photo

T20 World Cup: Really important to have stable base on the wickets, says David Warner | Cricket News

 studio project 6 27 162998450616x9 38

ভার্চুয়াল-অগমেন্টেড দুই রিয়েলিটির মেলবন্ধন! মেটাভার্স স্মার্টফোনে চমক HTC-র

 IMG 20210902 154328 1

বিদ্যুৎ উৎসব আনন্দে ভাসছে রাঙ্গাবালী উপজেলাবাসী

 chattogram medica 20220504101923

ঘরের দেয়াল ধসে শিশুর মৃত্যু

 prabhas kriti sanon

Rumoured Lovebirds Prabhas, Kriti Sanon Land In Ayodhya For Mega Teaser Launch; Watch

 zeeshan khan 2

Zeeshan Khan’s Eviction Termed Unfair by Varun Sood, Kishwer Merchant, Sriti Jha

 download

শিবগঞ্জে সড়ক দুর্ঘটনায় শিশু নিহত

 wm CTG Mobile Court Against Sound Pollution 30 09 2021 1

চট্টগ্রামে শব্দ দূষণ বন্ধে অভিযানে পরিবেশ অধিদফতর

 1655707785 photo

India vs South Africa: Bhuvneshwar Kumar looking forward to getting back stronger after T20I series against South Africa | Cricket News