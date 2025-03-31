Salman Khan’s Nephew Nirvaan Opens Car Door For Navya Naveli Nanda After MI vs KKR Match | Watch

Last Updated: April 01, 2025, 00:44 IST

Nirvaan Khan was spotted sweetly holding the car door for Navya Naveli Nanda after MI’s victory over KKR at Wankhede stadium.

Navya Naveli Nanda and Nirvaan Khan get papped after MI vs KKR IPL match.

The star-studded MI vs KKR IPL clash at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai witnessed several Bollywood celebrities cheering for their favourite teams. Among them were Shahid Kapoor, Mira Kapoor, Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Navya Naveli Nanda and Nirvaan Khan, Salman Khan’s nephew.

After MI’s convincing win against KKR, a video surfaced showing Navya, Nirvaan and Agastya exiting the stadium together. However, what caught everyone’s attention was Nirvaan’s sweet gesture — he politely held the car door open for Navya, earning praise from fans online.

Navya’s Past Relationship with Siddhant Chaturvedi

Navya Naveli Nanda, who was previously rumoured to be dating actor Siddhant Chaturvedi, reportedly ended her relationship with him last year. Sources close to the couple revealed that the breakup was amicable and both handled the situation with maturity.

While neither Navya nor Siddhant ever publicly confirmed their relationship, netizens were quick to notice the distance between the two through their online activity. Despite the breakup, they continue to follow each other on Instagram, indicating that they remain on friendly terms.

Siddhant Chaturvedi is one of Bollywood’s rising stars. He garnered praise for his performance alongside Deepika Padukone in Gehraiyaan (2022) and charmed audiences in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan (2023), where he starred opposite Ananya Panday. Siddhant continues to leave a mark with his acting prowess and is gearing up for exciting new projects.

On the other hand, Navya Naveli Nanda is making a name for herself beyond Bollywood. She is the founder of Aara Health and hosts the popular podcast What The Hell Navya?, which has gained a loyal fan base.

Suhana and Agastya’s Acting Debuts

Meanwhile, Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda made their acting debuts in Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies, released on Netflix. Despite the high expectations, the film received mixed responses. It also featured Khushi Kapoor and Vedang Raina in pivotal roles.