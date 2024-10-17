বৃহস্পতিবার , ১৭ অক্টোবর ২০২৪ | ১লা কার্তিক, ১৪৩১ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. ক্যারিয়ার
  4. খেলাধুলা
  5. জাতীয়
  6. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  7. ধর্ম
  8. নারী ও শিশু
  9. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  10. প্রযুক্তি
  11. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  12. বহি বিশ্ব
  13. বাংলাদেশ
  14. বিনোদন
  15. মতামত
  /  বিনোদন

Samantha Ruth Prabhu ‘Begged’ Raj and DK to Replace Her in Citadel Honey Bunny: ‘I Sent Other…’

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
অক্টোবর ১৭, ২০২৪ ১২:২৬ পূর্বাহ্ণ
Samantha Ruth Prabhu ‘Begged’ Raj and DK to Replace Her in Citadel Honey Bunny: ‘I Sent Other…’


Curated By: Shrishti Negi

Last Updated:

Samantha Ruth Prabhu with Citadel: Honey Bunny creators Raj & DK.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu with Citadel: Honey Bunny creators Raj & DK.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu ‘begged’ to be replaced in Citadel: Honey Bunny due to her myositis diagnosis but ultimately found strength to continue.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has shown remarkable strength and determination while navigating her role in the upcoming series Citadel: Honey Bunny, especially after being diagnosed with myositis, an autoimmune disorder that affects her muscles. In a candid conversation with Galatta India, the actress revealed that she initially pleaded with directors Raj and DK to replace her in the show due to her health struggles.

Samantha confessed, “I begged them to move on because I really didn’t think I could do it. I was really sure I couldn’t.” She even went so far as to provide a list of other actresses she believed would excel in her role, stating, “I sent other recommendations, ‘Look at this heroine, she is so amazing. She will kill it. I beg you I can’t do this.’ I sent like four options to them. I was really not well.”

However, despite her doubts, Samantha pushed through and ultimately found strength in the challenge. She expressed immense gratitude upon watching the final product, saying, “Now, watching this show, I am so thankful that they didn’t make it without me and that I found the strength to do it. Even before the verdict is out for this show, I am going to give it to myself for pulling through.”

Her co-star Varun Dhawan lauded her tenacity during the Citadel Honey Bunny trailer launch, sharing his admiration for her resilience throughout the filming process. “I’ve never been on a shoot or a creative process like that before, where I witnessed a co-actor going through such challenges. You learn a lot about human resilience and strength when you see someone battling something and still succeeding. Samantha inspired not just me, but also Raj, DK, Sita, and everyone at Amazon. Her dedication to this action show is truly inspirational,” Varun remarked.

Citadel: Honey Bunny is a highly anticipated spin-off of the American spy-action series Citadel, which starred Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden. The series is set to premiere on November 7, promising a blend of action and drama, showcasing Samantha’s impressive comeback.

shrishti mugshot 2023 11 7bb105a564bf90c8f65ef71be2fe2958
Shrishti Negi

Shrishti Negi is a journalist with over eight years of experience in the media industry. She leads the Entertainment desk at News18.com. She writes br…Read More



Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

Samantha Ruth Prabhu ‘Begged’ Raj and DK to Replace Her in Citadel Honey Bunny: ‘I Sent Other…’
Samantha Ruth Prabhu ‘Begged’ Raj and DK to Replace Her in Citadel Honey Bunny: ‘I Sent Other…’
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
New Record! England opener Ben Duckett becomes the fastest batter to… | Cricket News
New Record! England opener Ben Duckett becomes the fastest batter to… | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা
সাদিয়াস কিচেনকে জরিমানা
সাদিয়াস কিচেনকে জরিমানা
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
‘Shan Masood looked completely lost’: Nasser Hussain blasts Pakistan captain for ‘poor’ field placements | Cricket News
‘Shan Masood looked completely lost’: Nasser Hussain blasts Pakistan captain for ‘poor’ field placements | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Kartik Aaryan Obliges Fan With Selfies As He Gets Spotted In The City; Watch Video
Kartik Aaryan Obliges Fan With Selfies As He Gets Spotted In The City; Watch Video
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

সর্বশেষ - বিনোদন

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - বিনোদন

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
চট্টগ্রামে নালায় পড়ে বিশ্ববিদ্যালয়ের ছাত্রী নিখোঁজ

চট্টগ্রামে নালায় পড়ে বিশ্ববিদ্যালয়ের ছাত্রী নিখোঁজ

 আসিফ নজরুলের কক্ষ সিলগালা করল মুক্তিযুদ্ধ মঞ্চ

আসিফ নজরুলের কক্ষ সিলগালা করল মুক্তিযুদ্ধ মঞ্চ

 যমুনা অয়েলের দ্বিতীয় প্রান্তিক প্রকাশ – Corporate Sangbad

যমুনা অয়েলের দ্বিতীয় প্রান্তিক প্রকাশ – Corporate Sangbad

 শ্যামমনগরে সিসিডিবি এর এনগেজ প্রকল্পে নারীদের মাঝে সবজিবীজ বিতরন

শ্যামমনগরে সিসিডিবি এর এনগেজ প্রকল্পে নারীদের মাঝে সবজিবীজ বিতরন

 চরফ্যাসন বাজার ব্যবসায়ীদের উদ্যোগে জাতীয় শোক দিবস পালিত

চরফ্যাসন বাজার ব্যবসায়ীদের উদ্যোগে জাতীয় শোক দিবস পালিত

 সেটিংসে ছোট্ট ভুলেই নষ্ট হতে পারে স্মার্টফোন! দেখে নিন কীভাবে ভাল থাকবে

সেটিংসে ছোট্ট ভুলেই নষ্ট হতে পারে স্মার্টফোন! দেখে নিন কীভাবে ভাল থাকবে

 সুড়ঙ্গের খনন শেষ, বঙ্গবন্ধু টানেলের দু’পাড়ে ‘আশার আলো’

সুড়ঙ্গের খনন শেষ, বঙ্গবন্ধু টানেলের দু’পাড়ে ‘আশার আলো’

 এখনই চেক করুন AC-তে এই টেকনোলজি রয়েছে কি না, না হলে ইলেকট্রিক বিল বাড়তেই থাকবে – News18 Bangla

এখনই চেক করুন AC-তে এই টেকনোলজি রয়েছে কি না, না হলে ইলেকট্রিক বিল বাড়তেই থাকবে – News18 Bangla

 Smooth Novak Djokovic glides into last 16 at Australian Open | Tennis News

Smooth Novak Djokovic glides into last 16 at Australian Open | Tennis News

 মৌসুমি বায়ুর প্রভাবে সারা দেশে থেমে থেমে বৃষ্টি

মৌসুমি বায়ুর প্রভাবে সারা দেশে থেমে থেমে বৃষ্টি