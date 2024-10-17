Samantha Ruth Prabhu ‘Begged’ Raj and DK to Replace Her in Citadel Honey Bunny: ‘I Sent Other…’

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has shown remarkable strength and determination while navigating her role in the upcoming series Citadel: Honey Bunny, especially after being diagnosed with myositis, an autoimmune disorder that affects her muscles. In a candid conversation with Galatta India, the actress revealed that she initially pleaded with directors Raj and DK to replace her in the show due to her health struggles.

Samantha confessed, “I begged them to move on because I really didn’t think I could do it. I was really sure I couldn’t.” She even went so far as to provide a list of other actresses she believed would excel in her role, stating, “I sent other recommendations, ‘Look at this heroine, she is so amazing. She will kill it. I beg you I can’t do this.’ I sent like four options to them. I was really not well.”

However, despite her doubts, Samantha pushed through and ultimately found strength in the challenge. She expressed immense gratitude upon watching the final product, saying, “Now, watching this show, I am so thankful that they didn’t make it without me and that I found the strength to do it. Even before the verdict is out for this show, I am going to give it to myself for pulling through.”

Her co-star Varun Dhawan lauded her tenacity during the Citadel Honey Bunny trailer launch, sharing his admiration for her resilience throughout the filming process. “I’ve never been on a shoot or a creative process like that before, where I witnessed a co-actor going through such challenges. You learn a lot about human resilience and strength when you see someone battling something and still succeeding. Samantha inspired not just me, but also Raj, DK, Sita, and everyone at Amazon. Her dedication to this action show is truly inspirational,” Varun remarked.

Citadel: Honey Bunny is a highly anticipated spin-off of the American spy-action series Citadel, which starred Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden. The series is set to premiere on November 7, promising a blend of action and drama, showcasing Samantha’s impressive comeback.