Samantha Ruth Prabhu Celebrates Diwali With Raj Nidimoru At Family Home, Pics Go Viral | Telugu Cinema News

  আপডেট সময়: মঙ্গলবার, ২১ অক্টোবর, ২০২৫
Samantha Ruth Prabhu celebrates Diwali with rumored boyfriend Raj Nidimoru, sharing photos in festive attire and enjoying traditions at her family home.

Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu appears to have celebrated Diwali alongside her rumored boyfriend, The Family Man co-director Raj Nidimoru. In a recent Instagram post, Samantha shared a series of pictures from her festive celebrations, captioned simply: “Filled with gratitude.” The images capture the duo in cheerful spirits, looking happy and relaxed as they celebrated together.

Festive Vibes and Traditional Outfits

In the photos, Samantha exuded charm in a green ethnic outfit, her radiant smile lighting up the frame. Raj Nidimoru complemented the festive mood in a blue kurta. The post also showcased Samantha indulging in Diwali rituals, offering prayers, and playing with sparklers, giving fans a glimpse into her joyous family celebrations.

Samantha and Raj have been making headlines amid rumours of their relationship, though neither has officially confirmed it. Fans and netizens believe the actress is gradually soft-launching her romance, following her highly publicised separation from Naga Chaitanya. Samantha has been candid about her personal struggles, emphasising the importance of honesty despite public scrutiny and online trolling.

On the work front, Samantha recently made a cameo in the horror-comedy Subham, marking her debut as a producer. She is currently working on the web series Rakt Brahmand: The Bloody Kingdom with Aditya Roy Kapur and is set to start filming the Telugu action project Maa Inti Bangaram. Rumors also suggest she may be considered for the female lead in Arasan, starring Silambarasan TR and directed by Vetrimaaran, though nothing has been officially confirmed.

October 21, 2025, 00:51 IST

