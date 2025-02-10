Samantha Ruth Prabhu Drops Cryptic Post Days After Naga Chaitanya Talks About Divorce: ‘As A Human…’

Last Updated: February 10, 2025, 14:12 IST

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s new post has caught everyone’s attention.

Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu got divorced in 2021.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu often takes to her Instagram Stories to share motivational quotes with her fans and followers. Now, days after Naga Chaitanya opened up about their divorce, Samantha shared a quote on how nothing is fixed and one can be whichever way they’d like to be.

Samantha shared a quote by Sadhguru which read, “As a human, you are not a being. You are a becoming, an ongoing process. Nothing is fixed – you can be whichever way you want to be.” Have a look here:

Meanwhile, Naga Chaitanya recently addressed his divorce from Samantha Ruth Prabhu and has called it a mutual decision. The actor mentioned that he and Samantha have moved on in their lives but have immense respect for one another. Naga Chaitanya mentioned that as someone who comes from a broken family, he thinks 1000 times before breaking a relationship.

Chay said on the Raw Talks With VK podcast, “We wanted to go our own ways. For our own reasons, we have taken this decision and we respect each other. We are moving on in our lives, in our own way… I’ve moved on with so much grace. She has moved on with so much grace. We are leading our own lives. I have found love again. I am so happy and we have so much respect for each other.”

Reflecting on the decision to end the marriage, the actor mentioned, “It was for the betterment of whoever was involved in the marriage… Whatever the decision was, it was a very conscious decision after much thought and with a lot of respect for the other person.”

Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu tied the knot in 2017. The former couple parted ways in 2021. Naga Chaitanya is now married to Sobhita Dhulipala. Samantha is rumoured to be dating Raj from the Raj and DK duo.