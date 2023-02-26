রবিবার , ২৬ ফেব্রুয়ারি ২০২৩ | ১৩ই ফাল্গুন, ১৪২৯ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. আন্তর্জাতিক
  4. ক্যারিয়ার
  5. খেলাধুলা
  6. জাতীয়
  7. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  8. ধর্ম
  9. নারী ও শিশু
  10. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  11. প্রযুক্তি
  12. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  13. বহি বিশ্ব
  14. বাংলাদেশ
  15. বিনোদন
  /  বিনোদন

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Is The ‘Beauty and The Beast’ In Latest Click As She Rides a Horse

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
ফেব্রুয়ারি ২৬, ২০২৩ ১২:০৪ অপরাহ্ণ
samantha 12


Last Updated: February 26, 2023, 11:29 IST

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has been battling with an autoimmune condition called Myositis. (Photo: Instagram)

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has been battling with an autoimmune condition called Myositis. (Photo: Instagram)

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is currently gearing up for the release of her film Shaakuntalam which also stars Dev Mohan.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is one of the most-loved actresses and there’s a reason behind it. The actress never fails to inspire her fans with her motivating posts. Lately, the actress, who has been battling with an autoimmune condition called Myositis, has been dropping several pictures and videos, sharing a glimpse of her workout or adventurous sessions.

On Saturday too, the Yashoda actress took to her Instagram handle and dropped a picture in which she was seen riding a horse. She sported a black t-shirt as she looked away from the lens. In the caption of her post, Samantha wrote, “The beauty and The beast… you’re both” along with a fire emoji. Check out her post here:

Just a few days back, Samantha also posted another clip, sharing a glimpse of her early morning boxing session. In the video, Samantha can be seen practicing hard in cold weather. She revealed that she is in Nainital where it was 8 degrees while she was boxing with her trainer. Prior to this, she shared another video in which she was seen exercising in what looked like her gym. “2023 is the year we get stronger,” the actress wrote in the caption.

On the work front, Samantha is currently gearing up for the release of her film Shaakuntalam which also stars Dev Mohan. Shaakuntalam portrays the epic love story of Shakuntala and King Dushyant from Mahabharata. Earlier, the film was supposed to hit theatres on February 17 but earlier this month, the makers issued a statement and revealed that the film will be postponed. The film will now release on April 14.

Besides this, Samantha is also filming for her upcoming series Citadel, led by Raj and DK. It also stars Varun Dhawan in the lead. Samantha will also be seen in romantic drama Kushi with Vijay Deverakonda.

Meanwhile, it was recently reported that Samantha Ruth Prabhu has rejected a jaw-dropping offer for Pushpa 2 and therefore will not be seen in Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer. However, there is no official confirmation about this so far.

Read all the Latest Movies News here

Entertainment Bureau

Entertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment — breaking news, Twitter trends, features, movie reviews, exclusive interRead More



Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

wm diaz one poic
যে ৪ সূত্রে দিয়াজের মৃত্যুরহস্য উদঘাটনের দাবি সিআইডি’র
বাংলাদেশ
1677391605 photo
Ten-man Atletico hold Real Madrid to a 1-1 draw | Football News
খেলাধুলা
Child Death 1 1
অ্যাডিনোভাইরাসে ফের মৃত্যু শহরে! এবার বলি ৯ মাসের শিশু! আতঙ্ক বাড়ছে কলকাতায় 9 Month old child death in B C Roy Hospital in Kolkata raised concern Adenovirus Scare continues in Bengal – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
samantha 12
Samantha Ruth Prabhu Is The ‘Beauty and The Beast’ In Latest Click As She Rides a Horse
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
website ban
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
1662137428 photo
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
wm madagascar boat sank

মাদাগাস্কারে নৌকা ডুবিতে ১৭ জনের মৃত্যু

 mood

Bad Mood: যখন তখন মন খারাপ? মাত্র কয়েকটি উপায়েই নিজেই সারিয়ে ফেলুন ‘রোগ’!

 bollywood weddings

The 25th Real Jodi Of The Reel World; Here’s A Look At The Other Reel To Real Couples

 FB IMG 1664284604124

অসহায় বৃদ্ধার পাশে লক্ষ্মীপুরের এসপি, বৃদ্ধার দোয়ায় মুগ্ধ এসপি

 1675832747 photo

NBA: Brandon Ingram helps New Orleans Pelicans beat Atlanta Hawks 116-107 | More sports News

 cheat evaly remand ecommerce ecommerce barta

ইভ্যালি চিট করেছে : আদালতে রাষ্ট্রপক্ষ

 wm Khaleda Zia 4 Minister

খালেদা জিয়ার রাজনীতি ইস্যুতে ৪ মন্ত্রীর ২ মত

 received 445975313595984

কর্ণফুলীর ৪ ইউপিতে ভোট গ্রহণ শুরু

 wm Babul and Bonoj Kumar

এবার বনজের বিরুদ্ধে বাবুলের মামলার আবেদন

 shang chi and the legend of the ten rings

Critics Applaud MCU’s Latest Superhero Movie Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings