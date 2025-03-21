Advertise here
শনিবার , ২২ মার্চ ২০২৫ | ৮ই চৈত্র, ১৪৩১ বঙ্গাব্দ
  /  বিনোদন

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Wins Best Actress (Popular Choice) For 'Citadel: Honey Bunny' At Reel Awards

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
মার্চ ২২, ২০২৫ ১২:৪৯ পূর্বাহ্ণ
Samantha Ruth Prabhu Wins Best Actress (Popular Choice) For 'Citadel: Honey Bunny' At Reel Awards

The News18 Showsha Reel Awards 2025 crowned Samantha Ruth Prabhu as the Best Actress (Popular Choice) Award for her outstanding performance in ‘Citadel: Honey Bunny’. Watch her winning moment here! news | entertainment news live | latest bollywood news | bollywood | news18 | n18oc_moviesLiked the video? Please press the thumbs up icon and leave a comment. Subscribe to Showsha YouTube channel and never miss a video: https://www.youtube.com/c/SHOWSHAIndiaFollow Showsha on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/showsha_/Follow Showsha on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/showshaFollow Showsha on X: https://x.com/news18showshaFollow Showsha on Snapchat: https://snapchat.com/t/6YeotZeyMore entertainment and lifestyle news and updates on:https://www.news18.com/entertainment



