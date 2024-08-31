Sanam Puri Opens Up On Making Renditions of Bollywood Classics: ‘Criticism Is Inevitable’ | Exclusive

Singer Sanam Puri and his renditions are globally popular. From the iconic ‘Lag Jaa Gale’ to ‘Yeh Raatein Yeh Mausam’; his remakes of the Bollywood classics have repeatedly impressed everyone. However, at a time when renditions are often criticised, how does Sanam Puri manage to win hearts?

In an exclusive interview with News18 Showsha, Sanam Puri that he always feels ‘nervous’ before publishing his renditions because he does not know how audiences might react. “But that’s part of the thrill. We respect the original creators and want to do justice to their work while bringing in our own flavour. Criticism is inevitable, but we focus on making something we believe in and that our fans will enjoy. The nervousness usually turns into excitement once the song is out there, and the positive feedback from our fans makes it all worth it,” he told us.

The singer also revealed that he wants to move away from renditions and focus on making more original songs. Shedding light on the same, Puri added, “While we love doing renditions and giving our spin to classics, creating original music has always been the closest thing to our hearts. We’ve been working on a lot of original content, and it’s exciting to see how our fans react to them. Originals allow us to express ourselves more authentically, and we’re eager to explore that side of our creativity even more now.”

Sanam further expressed that even though his remakes are widely loved, his originals are also equally appreciated. The singer recalled when his first original song – ‘Teri Aankhon Se’ – went viral, he was left shocked and excited.

“We were all wondering how the views suddenly started shooting up, and we couldn’t believe it. It was a mix of shock, excitement, and a little bit of disbelief. It really made us realise the power of the internet and how quickly things can spread if they resonate with people. After this, some of our renditions like Gulabi Aankhen, Lag Jaa Gale and many others just took off to another level,” he shared.

Meanwhile, Sanam Puri recently performed at The House of McDowell’s Soda Yaari Jam. Talking about the experience, his band member Keshav Dhanraj, shared that it was “fun”.

“The energy from the crowd was electric, and it felt like a big family gathering since so many friends and family actually made it for the show because it was in Mumbai. It was a good Friendship day vibe, which really resonated with us as a band. We invariably end up performing every year on friendship day. It’s always a special feeling for us,” he said.