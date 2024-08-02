Sanjay Dutt And Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Never Shared Screen Space After This Film

Sanjay Dutt and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan are the two most in-demand stars in Bollywood and have entertained the audience for a long time with their remarkable acting prowess. Both even teamed up for a film titled Shabd, directed by Leena Yadav. This film turned out to be a box-office failure. According to Box Office India, Shabd turned out to be a disaster despite positive reviews from the audience. This film starred the actors Zayed Khan, Brijendra Kala, Sadiya Siddiqui and others. Shabd was released at the cinema halls on February 4, 2005, and is currently streaming on Plex, Amazon Prime Video and Sony LIV. Shabd flopped at the box office, but its songs struck a chord with the audience. One of them is the Bolo To Bolo Na Bolo Zara by the singers Sonu Nigam and Shreya Ghoshal. The hit duo of Vishal and Shekhar composed music for this song penned by the lyricist Irshad Kamil. Sanjay Dutt and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, however, never worked with each other after Shabd. The reason behind this is not known.

Before Shabd, Sanjay Dutt and Aishwarya had also shared the screen for the film Hum Kisi Se Kum Nahin, directed by David Dhawan. Amitabh Bachchan, Ajay Devgn and others played important roles in this film. Released on May 31, 2002, Hum Kisi Se Kum Nahin flopped at the box office.

Before sharing the screen for these films, Sanjay Dutt and Aishwarya had met during a magazine photo shoot. Sanjay Dutt recognised Aishwarya from a Pepsi advertisement he had seen, but she was not familiar to him before their shoot. In one of his interviews, Sanjay mentioned that his sisters had also met Aishwarya and were enamoured by her.

During the interview, when asked about his first reaction upon seeing Aishwarya, Sanjay replied, “Who is that beautiful woman?” He went on to advise her to continue with her modelling career and stay away from the film industry. He reasoned that the glamour industry tends to bring about changes in a person, taking away their innocence and requiring them to mature quickly.

Sanjay Dutt had earlier emphasised the challenging nature of the movie business. He highlighted the intense competition and the tendency for actors to pull each other down in their quest for success.