Sanjeeda Shaikh Shares Adorable Picture With Daughter Ayra From Goa; See Here

Sanjeeda Shaikh’s recent post with her toddler Ayra from her beach vacation is too adorable to miss. For the caption, Sanjeeda used a single heart emoticon and well it says it all. In the picture, Sanjeeda and her daughter were seen having fun in the sand on Monday. Sanjeeda looked stunning in the floral bikini and Ayra donned a cute black co-ord set giving out perfect vacation beach vibes.

As soon as she updated her Instagram feed, a number of celebrities including Richa Chadha and Sonal Chauhan showered love on the mother-daughter duo. Earlier, Sanjeeda posted a picture with her daughter and a few other kids. This picture also seems to be from her Goa vacation.

Take a look at the post:

Sanjeeda Shaikh had earlier, on August 30, 2022, uploaded a sweet photo with Ayra to wish her a happy birthday. They appeared to be gazing at colourful bubbles and having a good time in the portrait.

The actress has been sharing amazing pictures from her Goa vacation. A picture from her Instagram feed shows her happily posing in yet another purple bikini for a picture with a friend. She had also posted a candid picture of herself in a pink Bikini with the caption “Goa will be on fire now.”

Sanjeeda is a popular face in the industry and has appeared in several shows like Kyaa Hoga Nimmo Kaa, Ek Hasina Thi, and Love Ka Hai Intezaar among others. She is currently out of showbiz but she often takes the internet by storm with her stunning pictures.

On the personal front, Sanjeeda married actor Aamir Ali in 2012 following a long relationship. However, she got separated from him in 2021. It was reported in 2020 that they had a daughter via surrogacy.

