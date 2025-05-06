Sara Ali Khan, Aditya Roy Kapur Look Stylish, Get Papped At Hip Hop India Sets | Watch

Last Updated: May 06, 2025, 19:09 IST

Sara Ali Khan and Aditya Roy Kapur starrer Metro…In Dino will be released on July 4.

Sara Ali Khan, Aditya Roy Kapur at Hip Hop India sets

Sara Ali Khan and Aditya Roy Kapur will soon be seen in a romantic drama Metro…In Dino. The film will be released on July 4. Well, today the lead stars were spotted at the sets of the reality show Hip Hop India. It is judged by ace choreographer Remo D’Souza and Bollywood’s model-actress Malaika Arora.

In the video, shared by Viral Bhayani, we can see Sara Ali Khan wearing a black colour shirt dress, and Aditya opted for a cool denim look. Both came together to pose for the camera and looked stylish. Recently, Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi were also seen promoting their upcoming film Bhool Chuk Maaf. It is releasing on May 9.

Watch the video here:

Anurag Basu’s directorial Metro…In Dino has been grabbing attention for a long time. The film release was getting postponed. But now the makers have announced the release date, and it is arriving in theaters on July 4, 2025. The film stars Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Pankaj Tripathi, Konkona Sensharma, Ali Fazal, and Fatima Sana Shaikh.

Taking to their Instagram handles, T-series shared the poster featuring lead actors and also wrote, “When love, fate and city life collide magic is bound to happen! #Metro… इन दिनों brings the stories of heart from the cities that you love! Experience it on #July4th in cinemas near you.”

Recently, the film’s team issued a statement clearing the air about its delay in release. The makers released a statement, confirming that the post-production is on track and there will be no further delays in the film’s release. Rumours were rife that after pushing the release date from 2024, Metro… In Dino might undergo another change in the release date. Though they didn’t put a date to it, an official note from T-Series confirmed that the film will release this year. “On the contrary to some media reports claiming that Metro In Dino is getting pushed, we confirm the movie is releasing this year in 2025,” read the statement.

Sara also has an untitled film with Ayushmann Khurrana. The film announcement is yet to be made but as reported the shooting is over.

