Sara Ali Khan Travels In Mumbai Local Train and ‘Endures Back Pain’ For ‘Samay Ka Sadupyog’

Sara Ali Khan surely knows how to rule social media with her adorable posts. Each time she drops a video on Instagram, she leaves everyone completely impressed with her generosity. On Friday too, the actress dropped a video in which she was seen travelling in a Mumbai local train. The video began with Sara informing her fans and followers that she was travelling in a local train along with her friends. She then added a dose of entertainment and fun to the clip with her poetry. The actress shared that even though it is a ‘pain’ to travel in crowded trains, she was doing it for time management.

“Namastey Darshako, jaise ke aap dekh sakte hai we are on a local train, because at this our traffic drives us insane, therefore we are enduring this back pain but no pain, no gain. Now, we are going to go and get a rickshaw from a random lane. See you soon, darshako!” she said. Later, in the video, Sara was also seen enjoying a rickshaw ride with one of her friends.

“Namaste Darshako Today we used our brain Samay ka sadupyog we took a train,” Sara wrote in the caption of her video. Soon after the video was shared, several social media users reacted to it and praised Sara for being down-to-earth. “Soo sweet n generous of Sara. Where actors are busy showing off their big big cars, or high standard lifestyles, she simply opts for local trains, n rickshaws. Humbleness is her most beautiful trait,” one of the fans commented. Another netizen reacted to the video in a hilarious way and wrote, “Thank God it didn’t rain, else rikshaw efforts would have gone in vain.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sara will be next seen in Laxman Utekar’s untitled film in which she will share the screen with Vicky Kaushal. Apart from this, she also has Gaslight with Vikrant Massey in her pipeline. Besides this, she will also be seen in Anurag Basu’s ‘Metro… In Dino’ with Aditya Roy Kapoor.

