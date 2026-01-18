Sara Arjun Reveals Vijay Deverakonda Is Her Favourite Telugu Actor | Telugu Cinema News

Last Updated: January 18, 2026, 09:33 IST

At the recent trailer launch of Euphoria, Sara Arjun was asked which actor she admires the most and her reply grabbed attention.

Sara Arjun Reveals Vijay Deverakonda Is Her Favourite Telugu Actor

Sara Arjun rose to stardom with her performance in Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar. The actress is currently basking in the success as the film continues to run strong at the box office. However, amid this, she is also busy with the shoot of other films too. Recently, her film Euphoria trailer was released, and Sara Arjun revealed the one star who truly inspires her — Vijay Deverakonda.

At the recent trailer launch of Euphoria, Sara Arjun was asked which actor she admires the most and her reply grabbed attention. She mentioned that Vijay Deverakonda is her most admired and favourite star.

Sara Arjun’s work

She explained that while she wanted to stick to her original plan, two films — Euphoria and Magic — stood out immediately. According to her, “These were stories that I felt needed to be told in our society, stories that could spark conversations and reflection. So beyond the hunger of an actor to perform, I felt, on a human level, a deep urge to be part of bringing these narratives to the screen.” Sara added that the themes explored in both films felt especially important for young people today. “For today’s youth, which I am a part of, I feel these themes are not just relevant but essential. That is why we chose to do these films first and then continue with my plan of pursuing further studies in acting abroad.”

But the timeline moved quickly. While appearing for her Class 12 board exams, Sara signed Magic. Soon after completing school, Euphoria followed. Both projects, she noted, revolve around emotionally demanding teenage characters and helped her evolve as a performer.

During the shoot of Euphoria, she balanced packed schedules across cities. “While shooting for ‘Euphoria’, I flew overnight after pack-up to meet Aditya Dhar Sir the next morning and then returned the same day to resume shooting. It ended up being a really fun day.”

Vijay Deverakonda’s work

Vijay Deverakonda sparked fresh excitement among fans as he officially announced his next film, Rowdy Janardhana. It features Keerthy Suresh as the female lead. Sharing the first promo on Instagram, the actor revealed the film’s release timeline with the caption, “The Biography of a Wounded man. in 1 year. #RowdyJanardhana December 2026.” The promo is packed with gritty action and violent imagery, hinting at a dark, raw narrative.

In the first glimpse, Vijay appears in a rugged, never-seen-before avatar, sporting curly hair and a thick moustache. Bloodied and drenched in sweat, he is shown slashing goons with a sharp weapon, instantly raising expectations. Fans were quick to praise his fierce transformation and intense screen presence.

First Published: January 18, 2026, 09:33 IST