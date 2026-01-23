Sarfaraz Khan sends strong message to Gautam Gambhir with dominant Ranji Trophy double hundred | Cricket News

Sarfaraz Khan has once again thrown his name firmly back into the Test selection debate with another dominant display that highlighted both his consistency and appetite for big runs. The Mumbai batter continued his rich vein of domestic form by hammering a sensational double century in the Ranji Trophy, reinforcing the message that his hunger remains undiminished. The right-hander, who made his Test debut during India’s 2024 tour of England, slipped out of the national picture after the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, where he did not feature in a single match. Since then, Sarfaraz has responded in the most emphatic manner possible, piling on runs across domestic competitions and maintaining the same authority regardless of the format.

Following the resumption of the Ranji Trophy, Sarfaraz carried forward the momentum he had built in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, producing a magnificent double hundred against Hyderabad. Another substantial innings only strengthened his case for a recall, keeping him firmly in the selectors’ frame. Batting at number five, he dominated the attack with a commanding 227 off 219 balls, an innings studded with 19 fours and nine sixes, as Mumbai seized control of the contest. The knock served as a timely reminder to the Ajit Agarkar-led selection committee and head coach Gautam Gambhir amid India’s ongoing red-ball concerns. One of the highlights of the innings was his fearless approach against Mohammed Siraj. Sarfaraz took on India’s premier fast bowler and scored 45 runs off just 39 deliveries, underlining his ability to handle top-quality pace bowling. Powered by his double hundred and skipper Siddesh Lad’s century, Mumbai piled up a formidable total of 560, placing Hyderabad firmly on the back foot. Sarfaraz was last part of India’s playing XI during the home Test series against New Zealand in 2024, which ended in a rare whitewash. While several Indian batters struggled in that series, he stood out with a fighting 150 that showcased his temperament under pressure. Despite that effort, he was left out of the subsequent tour of Australia and remained on the sidelines throughout the series. His exclusion continued as he missed out on the England tour and later the home assignments against West Indies and South Africa, leaving him outside the national set-up. His recent domestic performances have only amplified the debate around his absence. Sarfaraz had earlier set the Vijay Hazare Trophy alight with a blistering 15-ball half-century against Punjab, the fastest by an Indian batter in List A cricket, eclipsing the previous record of 16 balls jointly held by Abhijit Kale and Atit Sheth. He eventually finished the 50-over tournament as Mumbai’s leading run-scorer, amassing 303 runs at a staggering strike rate of 190.56. Sarfaraz’s last Test appearance for India came against New Zealand at the Wankhede Stadium in November 2024, but his relentless run-scoring in domestic cricket continues to strengthen his case for a return to the national side.