Scarlett Johansson To Reunite With Avengers Co-star Robert Downey Jr. As Presenter At 2025 Oscars

Last Updated: February 12, 2025, 00:17 IST

Scarlett Johansson and Robert Downey Jr. will reunite at the 2025 Oscars as presenters, alongside other stars like Halle Berry and Penélope Cruz.

Scarlett Johansson and Robert Downey Jr. worked together in Avengers films.

Scarlett Johansson is set to reunite with her Avengers: Endgame co-star Robert Downey Jr. at the 2025 Academy Awards. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has revealed a new wave of celebrity presenters for the 97th Oscars, which will take place on March 2, 2025, at the Dolby Theatre. Along with Johansson and Downey Jr., other big names on the presenter list include Halle Berry, Penélope Cruz, Elle Fanning, Whoopi Goldberg, John Lithgow, Amy Poehler, June Squibb, and Bowen Yang.

The 97th Oscars will mark a major reunion for Johansson and Downey Jr., who shared the screen in the blockbuster Avengers: Endgame. Downey Jr. will also take the stage as one of the presenters at the ceremony.

These new additions join the already-announced lineup, which includes last year’s acting winners Cillian Murphy, Emma Stone, Robert Downey Jr., and Da’Vine Joy Randolph. The categories each star will present have yet to be revealed, but it is customary for the previous year’s Best Actor and Best Actress winners to present each other’s categories, with supporting categories following suit.

The ceremony will be hosted by Conan O’Brien, who is also taking on the roles of producer and showrunner alongside executive producer Katy Mullan. O’Brien recently spoke to The Hollywood Reporter, expressing his hope to use the occasion to raise awareness about the damage caused by the Los Angeles wildfires. “You never know one way or the other. It’s a moving target, so I want to make sure we do that show that meets the moment on March 2,” O’Brien said. “We’ll be a mixture of sensitive, but also understanding and, I hope, uplifting.”

Rumours have also circulated that the opening performance of the show may feature Wicked stars Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande, both nominated for Best Actress and Supporting Actress, respectively. When asked about the possibility, Grande shared with IndieWire at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival, “It would be really fun,” but didn’t confirm or deny the speculations.

The 2025 Oscars will air live on ABC and stream on Hulu at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT on Sunday, March 2, with the official red carpet show starting at 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT.

Location : Los Angeles, United States of America (USA)