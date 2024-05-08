বুধবার , ৮ মে ২০২৪ | ২৫শে বৈশাখ, ১৪৩১ বঙ্গাব্দ
  বিনোদন

Security Guard INJURED in Shooting Outside Drake’s Home Amid Kendrick Lamar Feud

rapper drake house firing incident 2024 05 3a12471336a327a330a3fc76b3e3aa62


The shooting comes amid Drake's on-going rap feud with Kendrick Lamar, though its motive remains unknown. (Courtesy: Instagram)

Drake House Firing Incident: The security guard is in the hospital in serious condition, according to police.

A security guard working at Drake’s home in Toronto, Canada has been shot, authorities said Tuesday. Police were called to the home about 2am local time Tuesday (11:30am IST), where they found a wounded man who was taken to the hospital in serious condition, Inspector Paul Krawczyk with Toronto Police said during a press conference.

The security guard was working outside the gate at the home when he was shot, according to authorities. He remains hospitalized in serious condition.

Krawczyk declined to answer if Drake was at the residence at the time of the shooting, but said authorities are in touch with the artist’s team and they are cooperating with the investigation.

Drake performing in 2022. - Prince Williams/Wireimage/Getty Images

When asked by journalists if the shooting had anything to do with the recent feud Drake has been embroiled in with fellow rapper Kendrick Lamar, Krawczyk said no motive has yet been determined. He added there were multiple suspects involved, who left the area in a vehicle, and investigators are reviewing video of the incident.

Representatives for Drake declined to comment when reached by CNN.

He is one of the best-selling recording artists of all time. A five-time Grammy Award winner known for hits like “Nice For What,” Drake was recognized by the Recording Industry Association of America last year for becoming the first artist to sell more than 200 million units.

The lyrical battle between Drake and Lamar intensified recently as each released songs about the other, with personal and professional jabs that have fueled online debate among their fans.

Shrishti Negi

Shrishti Negi is a journalist with over eight years of experience in the media industry. She leads the Entertainment desk at News18.com. She writes brRead More



