Selena Gomez Shares Cryptic Photo With Ring After Justin Bieber, Hailey Announce Pregnancy

International singer Selena Gomez shared a cryptic post with a ring on her Instagram shortly after Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber announced they are expecting their first baby. The singer, who once dated Justin, is currently in a relationship with Benny Blanco. The couple has been going strong since they went public with their relationship. On Thursday, Selena took to her Instagram Stories and shared a picture in which she was cuddled up with Benny.

Although Selena and Benny’s faces were not visible, Benny held her close while Selena sported a ring. She shared the black and white photo with no caption. She also shared a picture with the cast of Only Murders in the Building. Check out the photos below:

The photos came just hours after Justin took to Instagram and announced that his wife, Hailey is pregnant. On Thursday, Justin shared a video along with a series of photos in which Hailey was seen sporting a baby bump. The video also revealed the couple seemingly renewed their wedding vows as they prepared for their first baby.

In the photos, Hailey was seen sporting what seems to be a wedding gown. Whereas Justin wore casual outfits. The singer took pictures of her, held her close and posed with her for pictures. They shared the photos and video with the caption tagging each other. Although the couple is tight-lipped about the due date, TMZ reported she’s into her third trimester and fans could expect a summer baby.

Justin and Selena dated on and off from 2010 until 2018. The couple eventually parted ways for good in 2018, a few months before Justin married Hailey. Although Selena has not commented about her ex’s wedding, she did cross paths with Hailey at an event in the recent years and posed for photos with her.

In 2022, Selena and Hailey attended the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures’ 2nd annual gala in Los Angeles where they posed together. The photo broke the internet and confirmed that there is no bad blood between the women.