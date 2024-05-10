শুক্রবার , ১০ মে ২০২৪ | ২৭শে বৈশাখ, ১৪৩১ বঙ্গাব্দ
  বিনোদন

Selena Gomez Shares Cryptic Photo With Ring After Justin Bieber, Hailey Announce Pregnancy

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
মে ১০, ২০২৪ ৮:১৬ পূর্বাহ্ণ
selena gomez justin bieber hailey pregnant 2024 05 d760a7c9ba1993c19c8b20c2228f7308


Selena Gomez shares pics with boyfriend Benny Blanco after Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber announce their pregnancy.

Selena Gomez shared a cryptic post with her boyfriend Benny Blanco after Justin Bieber revealed Hailey Bieber is pregnant.

International singer Selena Gomez shared a cryptic post with a ring on her Instagram shortly after Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber announced they are expecting their first baby. The singer, who once dated Justin, is currently in a relationship with Benny Blanco. The couple has been going strong since they went public with their relationship. On Thursday, Selena took to her Instagram Stories and shared a picture in which she was cuddled up with Benny.

Although Selena and Benny’s faces were not visible, Benny held her close while Selena sported a ring. She shared the black and white photo with no caption. She also shared a picture with the cast of Only Murders in the Building. Check out the photos below:

The photos came just hours after Justin took to Instagram and announced that his wife, Hailey is pregnant. On Thursday, Justin shared a video along with a series of photos in which Hailey was seen sporting a baby bump. The video also revealed the couple seemingly renewed their wedding vows as they prepared for their first baby.

In the photos, Hailey was seen sporting what seems to be a wedding gown. Whereas Justin wore casual outfits. The singer took pictures of her, held her close and posed with her for pictures. They shared the photos and video with the caption tagging each other. Although the couple is tight-lipped about the due date, TMZ reported she’s into her third trimester and fans could expect a summer baby.

Justin and Selena dated on and off from 2010 until 2018. The couple eventually parted ways for good in 2018, a few months before Justin married Hailey. Although Selena has not commented about her ex’s wedding, she did cross paths with Hailey at an event in the recent years and posed for photos with her.

In 2022, Selena and Hailey attended the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures’ 2nd annual gala in Los Angeles where they posed together. The photo broke the internet and confirmed that there is no bad blood between the women.

dishya mugshot 2023 11 b48ccd358135da707057939fd8419397
Dishya Sharma

With close to 10 years of experience, Dishya has entertainment running in the blood. Her love for Bollywood, Hollywood, and Korean film industries hasRead More



Source link

বিধ্বস্ত বিমানের ধ্বংসাবশেষ উদ্ধার
বিধ্বস্ত বিমানের ধ্বংসাবশেষ উদ্ধার
1715307521 photo
I have brought out the slog-sweep, trying to keep up with the strike-rate: Virat Kohli after RCB's win over Punjab Kings | Cricket News
Selena Gomez Shares Cryptic Photo With Ring After Justin Bieber, Hailey Announce Pregnancy
Selena Gomez Shares Cryptic Photo With Ring After Justin Bieber, Hailey Announce Pregnancy
Rabindra soron ak
গান-কবিতা, নৃত্য-কথামালায় 'রবীন্দ্রস্মরণ'
shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
website ban
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
1662137428 photo
England's Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
