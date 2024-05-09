বৃহস্পতিবার , ৯ মে ২০২৪ | ২৬শে বৈশাখ, ১৪৩১ বঙ্গাব্দ
Sexy! Disha Patani Slips into Very Racy Bikini for Bold Pose During Her Beach Vacay, See Hot Photos

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
মে ৯, ২০২৪ ৮:১৩ পূর্বাহ্ণ
disha patani sexy video 2024 05 862fcc8bd5e3ea16cff18bb2a010df1c


Disha Patani flaunts her bombshell figure in a new bikini photo.

Disha Patani flaunts her bombshell figure in a new bikini photo.

Bollywood actress Disha Patani is turning up the heat on the internet with her latest set of bikini photos from her recent beach holiday.

Disha Patani looks hawt in her latest Instagram post. The Bollywood actress shared a series of sexy photos of herself from her recent beach vacay. For the first snap, Disha slipped into a very racy bikini as she struck a bold pose on the beach. The second pic featured the magnificent view of the beach. While the third photo showed Disha pose with her girl squad.

In another pic, Disha can be seen posing in a maroon-coloured thread dress. Sharing the post, Disha wrote, “This week’s only going to be photo dumps.” Fans cannot stop drooling over Disha’s sexy look in the racy snaps. One user said, “Hotness overloaded!” While another one commented, “You’re damn hot!”

Disha has been on a roll with her outfits lately and aside from these racy snaps, she recently did a very hot photoshoot with a magazine. For the shoot, Disha opted for nude-coloured skintight bodysuit which highlighted her hot curves and toned legs. Disha also struck a series of sensuous poses wearing black bralette with matching tights. She completed her look with emerald green danglers.

A few weeks back, Disha showed off her incredible toned figure in a sheer bodycon dress. The actress wore the sexy outfit to the screening of her rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff’s recently released movie Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. The actress took to her Instagram account to share a series of snaps and a video of her striking sensuous poses in her racy outfit by London-based fashion designer, David Koma.

On the work front, Disha was last seen in Karan Johar’s production Yodha alongside Sidharth Malhotra. The film received a lukewarm response at the box office. Disha will next be seen in Nag Ashwin’s Kalki 2898 AD, which stars Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan.

Entertainment Bureau

Entertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment — breaking news, Twitter trends, features, movie reviews, exclusive interRead More



Source link

