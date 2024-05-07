মঙ্গলবার , ৭ মে ২০২৪ | ২৪শে বৈশাখ, ১৪৩১ বঙ্গাব্দ
  বিনোদন

Sexy! Nikki Tamboli Flaunts Her Killer Abs in Crop Top And Bikini Bottom; Check Out Her Hot Photos

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
মে ৭, ২০২৪ ১২:০৫ পূর্বাহ্ণ
nikki tamboli poses in bikini bottom 2024 05 8011692ebbfc4c6f95c75642bfdbdedd


Nikki Tamboli raises the heat as she poses in a black bikini bottom.

Nikki Tamboli raises the heat as she poses in a black bikini bottom.

Bigg Boss fame Nikki Tamboli is breaking the internet with her sizzling hot pics in a very racy outfit. Check out her sexy photos here.

Bigg Boss 14 fame Nikki Tamboli’s latest Instagram photos are very, very sexy! The 27-year-old actress-model has fans buzzing as she went bold for a very racy photo shoot. Nikki, who is known for flaunting her enviable figure in sexy bikinis and other bold outfits, shared two pics from her photo shoot on Monday night.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Nikki captioned the photo with “look at me and then look at yourself, that’s all I have to say.” In the sexy photos, Nikki can be seen showing off her hot curves as she strikes a series of sensuous poses wearing a black crop top with matching bikini bottom. The photos went viral in no time, with Nikki’s fans drooling over her sexy look.

Nikki Tamboli is no stranger to turning heads! The former Bigg Boss 14 contestant frequently grabs attention for her bold fashion statements. She recently caused a stir online with a glamorous photo showcasing her impeccable fashion sense.

In an exclusive interview with News18 Showsha, Nikki spoke about how she is glad that people are starting to see her beyond her looks. “Earlier, I had to skirmish the stereotype of primarily being more of a pretty face. Filmmakers and producers are grasping at the fact that I’m a lot more than that,” Nikki told us.

“Slowly and steadily, all thanks to the work opportunities I’ve been bestowed with, I’ve been able to paint the fact that there’s a lot of finesse in my craft as a performing artist. I’m glad that the people in the industry who matter are acknowledging the performer in me and are bringing work offers to me accordingly,” she added.

Entertainment Bureau

Entertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment — breaking news, Twitter trends, features, movie reviews, exclusive interRead More



Source link

