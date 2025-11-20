শুক্রবার, ২১ নভেম্বর ২০২৫, ০১:২৬ পূর্বাহ্ন
শিরোনাম :
স্কুলে অনুপস্থিত থেকেও নিয়মিত বেতন-ভাতা তুলছে শিক্ষিকা রাজশাহীতে ফেসবুক হ্যাকার গ্রেপ্তার নোয়াখালীতে পল্লী চিকিৎসকের অতিরিক্ত ইনজেকশনে শিশুর মৃত্যু, দেড় লাখ টাকায় দফারফা ‘৫৪ বছরেও রাষ্ট্র মৌলিক অধিকারের নিশ্চয়তা দিতে পারেনি’ ‘In good company’: Rishabh Pant sends message ahead of crucial Guwahati Test, shares pictures with Team India teammates | Cricket News The Untold Story Of Sholay’s Gabbar Singh Is Hardik Pandya Engaged To GF Mahieka Sharma?; Ahaan Panday Breaks Silence On Dating Rumours With Aneet Padda | Bollywood News Sexy! Sahiba Bali Stuns In White Tank And Denims, Leaves Fans Swooning With Her New Pics | Bollywood News ‘Hopefully, we can keep him quiet’: Steve Smith names biggest Ashes threat for Australia | Cricket News ‘Nothing Suspicious If Husband Leaves Assets To Wife’: Priya Sachdev Kapur To Court | Movies News
প্রচ্ছদ
বিনোদন, সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

Sexy! Sahiba Bali Stuns In White Tank And Denims, Leaves Fans Swooning With Her New Pics | Bollywood News

প্রতিবেদকের নাম
  • আপডেট সময়: বৃহস্পতিবার, ২০ নভেম্বর, ২০২৫
  • ৩ সময় দেখুন
Sexy! Sahiba Bali Stuns In White Tank And Denims, Leaves Fans Swooning With Her New Pics | Bollywood News


Last Updated:

Sahiba Bali stuns fans with hot, retro eatery photos that are going viral.

font
Sexy! Sahiba Bali Stuns In White Tank And Denims, Leaves Fans Swooning With Her New Pics

Sexy! Sahiba Bali Stuns In White Tank And Denims, Leaves Fans Swooning With Her New Pics

Sahiba Bali just dropped a set of striking new photos on Instagram, and the internet is officially obsessed. The actor, known for her charm and expressive screen presence, switched things up this time with an effortlessly cool look that instantly grabbed attention.

Shot inside a vibrant, retro-style eatery, Sahiba is seen wearing a fitted white tank top paired with relaxed denim. With her hair styled in soft waves, gold hoops, stacked rings and a casual, lived-in aesthetic, she brings the perfect blend of laid-back chic and camera-ready glam.

In the first frame, she can be seen digging into a bowl of noodles, the second shot amps things up even more with Sahiba leaning against a fridge full of drinks, holding a cola bottle, serving a confident pose.

Fans immediately took to the comments to hype her up, and even Arjun Kapoor hit the like button on the post. Check out the photos here:

Recently, the actress opened up on how she once went to a juvenile prison in the UK. Sahiba, then 20, used to intern at the prison and earned 200 pounds while doing her post-graduation in the UK. Sahiba Bali recently appeared on Prakhar Gupta’s podcast and opened up about her experience working at the juvenile prison. She revealed that it gave her a lot of anxiety.

When the host asked Sahiba about “ending up in juvie”, she clarified, “I didn’t end up in juvie, I was interning at a juvie.” The host showed her a video where she talked about being in a juvie, and she admitted that her sentence could be easily misinterpreted. However, she again clarified that she only worked at one for 200 pounds.

She went on to add, “Juvie gave me a lot of anxiety because mujhe darr lag raha tha wahan pe… Great kids, to be honest. Very intelligent, very smart, but I could feel their hostility. Like I was actually scared.”

Over the years, Sahiba Bali has become a popular name in the fields of acting, cricket, presenting, influencing and content creation. On the acting front, she has been a part of projects like Laila Majnu, Bard of Blood and Tanaav. She keeps fans updated on her life on social media, offering glimpses of her hard-working days on shoots and her fancy vacations in picturesque locations.

Shreyanka Mazumdar

Shreyanka Mazumdar

Shreyanka Mazumdar is Chief Sub Editor of the entertainment team at News18. With an unbridled passion for all things Bollywood, she loves deep-diving into the glitz and glamour of the entertainment world, bring…Read More

Shreyanka Mazumdar is Chief Sub Editor of the entertainment team at News18. With an unbridled passion for all things Bollywood, she loves deep-diving into the glitz and glamour of the entertainment world, bring… Read More

First Published:

November 20, 2025, 21:50 IST

News movies bollywood Sexy! Sahiba Bali Stuns In White Tank And Denims, Leaves Fans Swooning With Her New Pics
Disclaimer: Comments reflect users’ views, not News18’s. Please keep discussions respectful and constructive. Abusive, defamatory, or illegal comments will be removed. News18 may disable any comment at its discretion. By posting, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.



Source link

অনুগ্রহ করে এই পোস্টটি আপনার সোশ্যাল মিডিয়ায় শেয়ার করুন।

এই বিভাগের আরও খবর
স্কুলে অনুপস্থিত থেকেও নিয়মিত বেতন-ভাতা তুলছে শিক্ষিকা

স্কুলে অনুপস্থিত থেকেও নিয়মিত বেতন-ভাতা তুলছে শিক্ষিকা

রাজশাহীতে ফেসবুক হ্যাকার গ্রেপ্তার

রাজশাহীতে ফেসবুক হ্যাকার গ্রেপ্তার

নোয়াখালীতে পল্লী চিকিৎসকের অতিরিক্ত ইনজেকশনে শিশুর মৃত্যু, দেড় লাখ টাকায় দফারফা

নোয়াখালীতে পল্লী চিকিৎসকের অতিরিক্ত ইনজেকশনে শিশুর মৃত্যু, দেড় লাখ টাকায় দফারফা

‘৫৪ বছরেও রাষ্ট্র মৌলিক অধিকারের নিশ্চয়তা দিতে পারেনি’

‘৫৪ বছরেও রাষ্ট্র মৌলিক অধিকারের নিশ্চয়তা দিতে পারেনি’

Is Hardik Pandya Engaged To GF Mahieka Sharma?; Ahaan Panday Breaks Silence On Dating Rumours With Aneet Padda | Bollywood News

Is Hardik Pandya Engaged To GF Mahieka Sharma?; Ahaan Panday Breaks Silence On Dating Rumours With Aneet Padda | Bollywood News

The Untold Story Of Sholay’s Gabbar Singh

The Untold Story Of Sholay’s Gabbar Singh

কর্ণফুলীতে জোরপূর্বক প্রতিবেশীর গাছ কেটে জায়গা দখলের অভিযোগ
কর্ণফুলীতে জোরপূর্বক প্রতিবেশীর গাছ কেটে জায়গা দখলের অভিযোগ
‘Trophy is here, you just have to pick it up’: Team India stars rally behind Harmanpreet Kaur’s side ahead of World Cup final | Cricket News
‘Trophy is here, you just have to pick it up’: Team India stars rally behind Harmanpreet Kaur’s side ahead of World Cup final | Cricket News
আনোয়ারায় গ্ৰাম আদালতের প্রতিবেদন প্রস্তুত বিষয়ে প্রশিক্ষণ অনুষ্ঠিত
আনোয়ারায় গ্ৰাম আদালতের প্রতিবেদন প্রস্তুত বিষয়ে প্রশিক্ষণ অনুষ্ঠিত
নাগরপুরে বিএনপির উদ্যোগে বিপ্লব ও সংহতি দিবস উদযাপন
নাগরপুরে বিএনপির উদ্যোগে বিপ্লব ও সংহতি দিবস উদযাপন
বিনিয়োগের সম্ভাবনা, আইনি শূন্যতায় প্রতারণার ফাঁদ?
বিনিয়োগের সম্ভাবনা, আইনি শূন্যতায় প্রতারণার ফাঁদ?
ভোলায় বিজেপির কার্যালয়ে হামলার ঘটনায় মুখ খুললেন পার্থ
ভোলায় বিজেপির কার্যালয়ে হামলার ঘটনায় মুখ খুললেন পার্থ
দুই দিনের বৃষ্টির অজুহাতে সবজির দাম বৃদ্ধি, চরম বিপাকে সাধারন পেশাজীবী মানুষ
দুই দিনের বৃষ্টির অজুহাতে সবজির দাম বৃদ্ধি, চরম বিপাকে সাধারন পেশাজীবী মানুষ
কুষ্টিয়া-১ আসনে মনোনয়ন পেয়ে নেতা-কর্মীদের বাড়ি বাড়ি শুভেচ্ছা বিনিময় করছেন সাবেক এমপি রেজা আহমেদ বাচ্চু মোল্লা
কুষ্টিয়া-১ আসনে মনোনয়ন পেয়ে নেতা-কর্মীদের বাড়ি বাড়ি শুভেচ্ছা বিনিময় করছেন সাবেক এমপি রেজা আহমেদ বাচ্চু মোল্লা
ডেঙ্গুতে আরও ৫ মৃত্যু, হাসপাতালে ১১৬২
ডেঙ্গুতে আরও ৫ মৃত্যু, হাসপাতালে ১১৬২
নোয়াখালীর ফয়সাল ইবনে নুরকে আহ্বায়ক করে এনসিপি সৌদি কমিটি ঘোষণা
নোয়াখালীর ফয়সাল ইবনে নুরকে আহ্বায়ক করে এনসিপি সৌদি কমিটি ঘোষণা
Editor & Publisher: Joynal Abedin

News Editor: M.A Kaoser

Office: Ground Floor, Zam Zam Market, Bazarghata, Cox's Bazar.

Email : bdnewstimes24@gmail.com

© All rights reserved © 2013 bdnewstimes.com
Developed By BD IT HOST