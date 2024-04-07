Sexy! Sonam Bajwa Sizzles In A See-Through Dress, Sets Instagram On Fire With Hot Pics, See Here

Sonam Bajwa sizzles on Instagram with her latest captivating pictures. Known for sharing glamorous photos and videos, the actress has once again turned up the heat on social media with a fresh set of stunning images.

On Saturday, Sonam took to her Instagram handle and dropped a bunch of pictures of herself, wearing a blue knotted asymmetric dress. The actress raised the temperature with dewy makeup, glossy lip colour, as she struck several poses for the shutterbugs. She wrote, “Calm and chaotic …. Clicked by @aviraj (also Happy birthday again ) Hair @little_hair_poetry Styling , creative direction and make up by me .”

Take a look:

Sonam has over 13.6 million followers and doesn’t shy away from treating fans with stunning photos from her photo shoots. She also keeps fans posted about her whereabouts. Recently, she revealed that she was on a break. Sonam shared a photo from on board a flight.

In the flight, she was seen enjoying a cup of tea and was reading a book titled, “It Starts With Us,” by Colleen Hoover. She shared the post with the caption, “Some long flights have been therapeutic for me lately …. Such an amazing way to connect with yourself when you are disconnected with the world. Haina ?”

Sonam Bajwa is a popular name in the Punjabi film industry but she is yet to make her Bollywood debut. Speaking with News18 Showsha recently, Sonam said she’s got offers from Bollywood. “Offers have been coming my way but it will happen when it’s meant to happen. I don’t want to do things here just because I should. I want to do something very, very nice because I’m also representing the Punjabi film industry. So, I know that my fans expect a lot out of me and I want to do justice to them when I come in as a Punjabi film actor,” she told us.

Sonam Bajwa has also been making the headlines recently for her rumoured marriage with a Delhi-based pilot Rakshit Agnihotri. According to a report by ETimes, the news first broke out on Reddit, where social media users claimed that the actress got hitched to her beau in September 2020. Reportedly, they have been married for three years. The speculated pair are yet to confirm their marriage.